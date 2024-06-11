CERTIHASH Welcomes Danny Pehar as Strategic Advisor to Champion Blockchain-Empowered Cybersecurity

We're thrilled to welcome Danny Pehar. His unique cybersecurity expertise will be invaluable as we advance our cutting-edge blockchain solutions.”
— Bryan Daugherty, Chairman, CERTIHASH:
WEST OSSIPEE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CERTIHASH, a leading innovator in blockchain-empowered cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce the addition of Danny Pehar to its strategic advisory board. Danny joins the esteemed team comprising Bryan Daugherty, Gregory Ward, Shawn Ryan, and recently appointed advisor Sean Coleman.

With over two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Danny Pehar has established himself as one of its foremost experts. Known for his unique approach that blends cybersecurity knowledge with his background as a comedian and motivational speaker, Danny has educated and empowered audiences ranging from CEOs of Fortune 500 companies to elementary school students.

THE DANNY PEHAR EXPERIENCE
As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Danny is a monthly cybersecurity content contributor to Forbes Magazine. His media portfolio includes regular television appearances that have garnered him a significant broadcast audience and social media following. He is also the architect of the Cybercrime Equation, working closely with the Toronto Police Cyber Task Force and the FBI Cyber Task Force, and serves on the board of directors of InfoSecTO.

EXPERTISE
As a bestselling author and professional keynote speaker, Danny employs his Executive Security Storytelling formula to successfully educate organizations across North America and Europe on the ever-relevant world of cybersecurity.

About CERTIHASH
CERTIHASH is dedicated to bringing blockchain-empowered cybersecurity solutions to life and educating the world about the transformative potential of blockchain infrastructure in cybersecurity. The Sentinel Node, the first module of the CERTIHASH platform developed in collaboration with IBM, leverages the power of the BSV Blockchain to offer:

● Affordability: Providing powerful protection at an accessible price point, making enterprise-grade security achievable for businesses of all sizes.

● Real-time Tamper Detection: Creating a unique fingerprint (hash) of files and storing them securely on the public BSV blockchain. Any attempt to alter a file triggers an immediate alarm.

● Unbreakable Security: Creating an immutable record of data's state to flag unauthorized changes and prevent data breaches.
Stay tuned as CERTIHASH, with the invaluable addition of Danny Pehar, embarks on this journey to unlock the true potential of blockchain for cybersecurity.

What is CERTIHASH?

About

Providing specialized research, information, and expertise in the latest blockchain innovations and use cases. We help organizations understand the intricacies of the technology while identifying areas where blockchain can be applied. Once uses cases are identified, we develop and implement in-house solutions and leverage our network of strategic partners to bring operational efficiencies to life.

SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc

