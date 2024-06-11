Mondoir Launches its Revolutionary Web3 Project "Mondoir Friends Collection" Offering Each NFT Holder a Unique Perk
The Mondoir Friends Collection filters genuine friendship through blockchainDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMRITES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mondoir Art Gallery debuts its revolutionary Web3 project Mondoir Friends Collection that aims to inspire positive global connection through art. Created by entrepreneur and philanthropist Amir “Mondoir” Soleymani, the collection includes a stunning array of 100 unique digital art pieces. Each NFT incorporates the established Mondoir Skull and unlocks offerings that include access to worldwide events, innovators, and gifts aimed to foster friendship and community.
Mondoir believes the Web3 technology is the key to the future of art as a societal force for good. “As an artist and collector, my mission has always been to elevate, support, and connect people through art,” shares Mondoir.
Dropping on Foundation.app and minting on Base blockchain by Coinbase, the pieces are assigned to collectors at random to ensure parity in the buying process and to represent the concept of democratization fundamental to the Web3 ethos.
“It’s not about selling out,” Mondoir explains, “It’s about closing the circle of friends. Those who believe in what we’re doing and want to be part of it.”
Mondoir’s work is featured in his state of the art galleries located in Downtown Dubai and Liverpool, England. These galleries serve as hubs for art enthusiasts and as gathering places for thought leaders to host events. Notable events include international influencer and heiress Paris Hilton curating a NFT collection in the Liverpool location and global leader and pioneer in the field of mind-body medicine Deepak Chopra participating in a discussion about the future of AI, Art and Wellbeing. The Mondoir Friends Collection is a digital extension of these spaces bridging the physical and digital realms and inviting a global audience to experience the unique blend of art and technology.
ABOUT MONDOIR
Mondoir is a visionary art and experiential brand founded by Amir Soleymani, himself an artist, entrepreneur and collector. The Mondoir spaces located in Downtown Dubai and Liverpool, England showcase the finest traditional and digital art and also serve as exclusive gathering spaces. Mondoir develops tools and delivers experiences that bring people together through the power of art; Art is a starting point to conversations, connections and collaborations, and as Mondoir grows, so too does its global impact.
ABOUT AMIR “MONDOIR” SOLEYMANI
Mondoir believes everyone is a collector in someway, be it seashells or priceless art. He also believes in nurturing talent and actively holds open calls for emerging artists. Mondoir is focused on elevating Dubai and the UAE to the forefront of the digital art world by attracting more contemporary artists and engaging local collectors.
