Zil Money Enhances Check Payment Management for NetSuite Users

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, the leading B2B payment platform, simplifies check printing, mailing, and eCheck services for NetSuite users. The platform also offers APIs, enabling users to leverage various payment features - ACH, wire transfers, payment links, international payments, credit and debit card payments along with bulk payments, positive pay features, and other business tools.

The check printing platform offers instant high-quality check printing on blank or stock paper, customizable check designs with a drag-and-drop tool, and check templates, helping users save up to 80% compared to pre-printed checks. NetSuite users can also access affordable check mailing services through Zil Money, starting at $1.25 for USPS First Class and up to $34.99 for Express Mail, covering all necessary charges. These services are ideal for small and medium-sized businesses.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers payment SaaS platforms for business payments. Zil Money connects with over 22,000 banks, financial institutions, and payroll and accounting software to streamline financial management. The platform also enables small and medium businesses to fund payroll using credit cards, improving cash flow while offering rewards and tax benefits.

Zil Money, serving nearly one million users, has managed over $75 billion in transactions. Regularly updated to meet global financial standards, the platform ensures robust and secure financial management. Additionally, Zil Money offers a user-friendly mobile app available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store, providing convenient access to all payment services on the go.