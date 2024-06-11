Borsetta Stivali: The New Luxury Brand for Millennials

SHOP 2 FLOOR M1, DUBAI, UNITES ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borsetta Stivali is a new luxury handbag brand that is quickly gaining popularity among millennials. The brand is known for its high-quality, vegan leather handbags that are both stylish and sustainable. Borsetta Stivali also offers a variety of other luxury items, such as sunglasses, t-shirts, and home décor.

What sets Borsetta Stivali apart from other luxury brands is its focus on the achievement of greatness and success. The brand's logo is a symbol of perseverance and strength, and its mission is to inspire people to pursue their dreams. Borsetta Stivali is the perfect brand for millennials who are striving to achieve their goals and live their best lives.

Here are a few reasons why millennials love Borsetta Stivali:

● High-quality, vegan leather handbags: Borsetta Stivali handbags are made with high-quality vegan leather that is both durable and stylish. The brand's handbags are also ethically sourced and produced, making them a sustainable choice for millennials.

● Unique and stylish designs: Borsetta Stivali handbags are designed with millennials in mind.

● Affordable prices: Borsetta Stivali handbags are more affordable than many other luxury brands, making them accessible to millennials.

● Commitment to sustainability: Borsetta Stivali is committed to sustainability. The brand uses vegan leather in its handbags and ethically sources its materials.

● Focus on the achievement of greatness and success: Borsetta Stivali is a brand that is all about the achievement of greatness and success. The brand's logo is a symbol of perseverance and strength, and its mission is to inspire people to pursue their dreams.

Here are a few ways to get involved with the Borsetta Stivali brand:

● Follow Borsetta Stivali on social media: Borsetta Stivali is active on social media, so be sure to follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest Borsetta Stivali news and products.

● Shop Borsetta Stivali handbags: they can shop Borsetta Stivali handbags on the brand's website or at select retailers.

● Sign up for the Borsetta Stivali newsletter: Sign up for the Borsetta Stivali newsletter to receive exclusive discounts and promotions.

● Become a Borsetta Stivali ambassador: Borsetta Stivali is always looking for new ambassadors to represent the brand. They might be able to work as an ambassador for Borsetta Stivali if they're a millennial who loves the brand.

Borsetta Stivali is a new and exciting luxury brand that is quickly gaining popularity among millennials. The company is well-known for producing fashionable and eco-friendly vegan leather handbags of the highest caliber.

Borsetta Stivali Records Press Release

NEW ARTIST : TBRITT

Borsetta Stivali Records is excited to announce they new break out artist TBRITT. Tbritt is the lead artist for Borsetta Stivali Records. TBritt, Riqqi, and Dami Chulo along with Borsetta Stivali Records has created a new genre of music that combines elements of gangsta rap and afrobeat, amapiano beats with rap lyrics and classic afro sounds. A union which began with a desire to elevate each artist abilities and flexibility in music. The key approach involves rapping over an 'Amapiano' beat, creating an unprecedented blend of music.

Borsetta Stivali brand and label is based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates The artists are from Alabama, USA and Lago, Nigeria to River State, Nigeria.

NEW SINGLES OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS: SLYDE, DIS DAT, HIDE N’ SEEK, BIRDS ON MY LINE

Borsetta Stivali Records Press Release

UAE Local Brand Borsetta Stivali Launches New Music Genre Under Its Record Label.

Borsetta Stivali, a burgeoning millennial luxury handbag brand from United Arab Emirates, specializes in providing custom made and custom engraved products. In a bold move that blurs the lines between fashion and music industries, the brand launched the record label, Borsetta Stivali Records, and created a new genre of music called 'gangsta rap afro fusion', combining elements of gangsta rap, afrobeat, amapiano beats with rap lyrics, and classic afro sounds. 'they believe this innovative genre will bring something fresh to the music industry,' says the CEO of Borsetta Stivali Records. All recordings are done in Dubai at GTR Recording Studio. The CEO is conscious about the music released. Highly respecting local culture, they never rap about dr ugs or pro mote the use of dr ugs in their music. The brand also offer clean versions to majority of the music created. The latest mixtape Gangsta Rap Afro Fusion Vol. 1 is out now. Hailing from Alabama, USA and Lagos, Nigeria, the main artists on the label are TBritt, Riqqi, Borsetta Stivali, Pharaoh, Dami Chulo. All music is available on all streaming platforms.

Contact Information

Artists: TBritt, Riqqi, and Borsetta Stivali

Contact number:

+971 58 536 9797 UAE

+1 205 207 3434 USA

Social media:

TIKTOK: @tbritt26, @borsetta.stivali.records, and @borsetta.stivali.dubai, @iam_riqqi

INSTAGRAM: @tbritttv, @borsetta.stivali.records, @borsettastivali, @iamriqqi

YOUTUBE: @borsettastivali, @tbritt, @riqqi07

Tbritt Spotify

https://spotify.link/p5Ug3qEFiKb

Borsetta Stivali Spotify

https://spotify.link/zJzCXAHFiKb

Riqqi Spotify

https://spotify.link/yHQOyVJFiKb

TIKTOK Links:

Borsetta Stivali

https://www.tiktok.com/@borsetta.stivali.records?_t=8n4Hu91xUnz&_r=1

TBritt

https://www.tiktok.com/@tbritt26?_t=8n4I0SdGCpn&_r=1

Riqqi

https://www.tiktok.com/@iam_riqqi?_t=8n4I0srCso7&_r=1