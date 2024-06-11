Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,588 in the last 365 days.

Open call for proposals for funding for social economy SMEs in agrifood sector – open to Ukraine

The EU-funded GRAINS Financial Facility Programme invites Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises in the agri-food sector to apply for financial support. The maximum grant amount available is €8,175.

The programme is open to European and Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and/or medium-sized companies from the social economy ecosystem operating in the agri-food sector. 

The programme aims to support 60 social economy SMEs to implement their projects to green the agri-food business in EU member states and Ukraine.

The businesses can get financial support for upskilling and retraining, consulting and labelling, individual consultancy services, environmental certification, eco-friendly packaging, digitalisation and technology, etc.

GRAINS – Greening Agrifood in Social Economy – is a project funded by the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency. The project aims at building the capacity of Social Economy SMEs in agrifood by providing training and workshops on sustainable practices and on how to reduce their environmental footprint.

The deadline for applications is 28 June.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Open call for proposals for funding for social economy SMEs in agrifood sector – open to Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more