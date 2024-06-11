Open call for proposals for funding for social economy SMEs in agrifood sector – open to Ukraine

The EU-funded GRAINS Financial Facility Programme invites Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises in the agri-food sector to apply for financial support. The maximum grant amount available is €8,175.

The programme is open to European and Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and/or medium-sized companies from the social economy ecosystem operating in the agri-food sector.

The programme aims to support 60 social economy SMEs to implement their projects to green the agri-food business in EU member states and Ukraine.

The businesses can get financial support for upskilling and retraining, consulting and labelling, individual consultancy services, environmental certification, eco-friendly packaging, digitalisation and technology, etc.

GRAINS – Greening Agrifood in Social Economy – is a project funded by the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency. The project aims at building the capacity of Social Economy SMEs in agrifood by providing training and workshops on sustainable practices and on how to reduce their environmental footprint.

The deadline for applications is 28 June.

