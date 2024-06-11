Eywa By R.Evolution Announces Strategic Partnership With Mindvalley in Dubai

Vishen Lakhiani, Founder Mindvalley partners with Alex Zagrebelny, Founder & CEO R.Evolution

Mindvalley has announced its alignment and support of the Eywa Movement by choosing Eywa in Dubai as its space of excellence in the region

At R.Evolution we create aesthetically superior, health-centric buildings of the next generation. Mindvalley choosing Eywa as its home in the region proves that Eywa Movement represents a common goal” — Alex Zagrebelny, CEO of R.Evolution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindvalley, the world-renowned life transformation platform followed by millions worldwide, has announced its alignment and support of the Eywa Movement by making Eywa in Dubai its space of excellence in the region.The six-and-a-half-thousand-square-foot property will be a home away from home for the Mindvalley masters , offering them a space that will nurture their minds in the heart of Dubai. Eywa boasts both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications for enhanced well-being, sustainable living and energy efficiency – a first in the UAE. The real-estate project boasts a pioneering centralised system providing ‘living’ water to each apartment, offering numerous health benefits including anti-aging and anti-allergy properties as well as a highly filtered air system equivalent to the pure air found in glaciers.Mindvalley is home to hundreds of talented educators dedicated to helping others achieve personal transformation. “Mindvalley is now a partner with the Eywa Movement. At Mindvalley, we deeply believe that the space in which we live and work completely transforms our consciousness, productivity, and health. Eywa Movement is designed to create buildings that nurture humanism - mind, body, and spirit,” said the founder of Mindvalley Vishen Lakhiani.Vishen added; “The founder of Eywa and the Eywa Movement, Alex Zagrebelny, is passionate about how buildings elevate human spirituality and wellbeing. Mindvalley has partnered with Eywa because we share a deep connection in terms of values, spirit and mission.”What is the Eywa Movement?The Eywa Movement is a call to unite in a common passion to reconnect living spaces with nature and the deep ancestor wisdom. To use the latest achievements of modern science in real estate and for a better future. The Eywa Movement is about bringing together the greatest minds of today and tomorrow and implement their valued knowledge and insight into the buildings where people live, love, create, work, and develop.Elaborating on the Eywa Movement and the partnership with Mindvalley, Alex Zagrebelny, CEO of R.Evolution, stated: “At R.Evolution, we create aesthetically superior, health-centric buildings of the next revolutionary generation of the real estate that pave the way for a brighter future. Mindvalley choosing Eywa as its home in the region proves that the Eywa Movement represents a common goal and that the value the Eywa Movement can bring to all our lives is endless and essential”. He added, “The benefits of having the Mindvalley home in Eywa will be a huge advantage for its residents. Access to these brilliant minds on their doorstep through scheduled workshops exclusive to residents means that living in Eywa gives them something no other residence can offer.”About EywaEywa, which won the World’s Best Property and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development at the International Property Awards in London, is a health-conscious and sustainable residential building. It combines the design principles of Vastu Shastra with the latest technologies to harmonise the building’s energies, and create an environment that supports the well-being and longevity of its residents.About R.EvolutionR.Evolution has been creating award-winning architectural masterpieces for over 25 years in countries such as Latvia, Germany, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, across residential, hotel, office, and infrastructure projects. It’s renowned for bringing a unique approach to living in the real estate space. Each project under R.Evolution possesses a revolutionary vision, one that is designed to be integral to evolving real estate in its host city building a new generation of unconventional, innovative, and sustainable living environments.R.Evolution’s main goal as a developer is to meet the needs of investors and customers through carefully placing financial accents, maximization of usable area, and professional and timely management of the development process.Together we can create a better future through real estate.

The World's Most Spiritually Advanced Building