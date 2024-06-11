Study commissioned by Zero Hash, in partnership with Lightspark, finds freelancers frustrated with traditional payments

Survey of 2,500 freelancers and contractors from across the world found that 93% of global freelancers want to receive a portion of their income in crypto or stablecoins

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leading global crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider, commissioned a study in partnership with Lightspark, surveying 2,500 freelancers and contractors* (from the US, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and UAE).

The survey findings reveal that freelancers across the globe face slow payments, high fees, and challenges from currency volatility. Many also struggle with payment delays, with 48% reporting it takes too long to get paid and 75% desiring payment within 24 hours. Moreover, 49% feel the fees charged by payment platforms are too high, and 30% cite currency volatility as an issue.

Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins emerge as viable solutions to these challenges. A significant 93% of freelancers express interest in receiving at least a portion of their income in cryptocurrency or stablecoins.

Key highlights from the study include:



Freelancers and gig workers are frustrated with traditional payments: 58% of global freelancers and gig workers said the current local banking and payment systems don't work for them.

Significant loss of opportunity with currency complexities: Globally 65% of freelancers say that they have lost money or left money on the table because they couldn’t accept work across borders due to a non-compatible currency that could not be easily exchanged. 69% agree or strongly agree that receiving crypto or stablecoin payouts would allow them to work with clients globally.

Stablecoins as the new preference for freelancer pay: Almost two thirds of freelancers would choose stablecoin payouts over their local currency and 80% or more would prefer stablecoin payouts in Argentina and UAE.

Freelancers demand crypto and stablecoin payment options: 81% of freelancers said they would prefer or at least have the option to pay for their subscription services such as Netflix, Spotify, and ExpressVPN, using crypto or stablecoins as the payment method.



As the freelance and gig economy continues to evolve, the adoption of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins presents an opportunity to address the challenges faced by freelancers and gig workers, fostering a more inclusive, efficient ecosystem for this growing workforce and unlocking global GDP.

Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash, commented, “We have long held the belief that fiat, crypto and stables cannot individually solve all of the world’s payment’s requirements by themselves. We believe Zero Hash will play a pivotal role in the future of payments with our ability to connect fiat, crypto and stables in one unified platform. This will enable freelancers and gig workers to move seamlessly between these rails for different use cases and needs”

Christian Catalini, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Lightspark, says, “We live in an increasingly connected world, but our payment infrastructure has not kept pace with the requirements that entrepreneurial and hard-working freelancers are looking for today. This survey shows that change is wanted and needed - we are pleased to be working with Zero Hash to provide solutions for their customers, and freelancers, everywhere!"

Read the report: “Freelancer Freedom: Enabling payments for the modern workforce

Why and how crypto and stablecoins can solve traditional payment challenges”

Visit: https://zerohash.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/ZH233-Freelancers-Survey-Report-AW.pd

*About the survey:

Zero Hash, in partnership with Lightspark, leveraged Centiment (the survey platform trusted by Fortune 100 companies) to survey 2,500 freelancers and gig workers in the US, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and UAE. The survey participants comprised 500 freelancers & gig workers across each jurisdiction.

The majority of participants were full-time self-employed 66%, and 34% were part-time self-employed.

65% knew about cryptocurrencies, and 42% used freelance/gig platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, or Catch for at least 50% of their sourced work.

