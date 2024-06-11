Bio-Butadiene Market Estimated to Reach $94 million by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bio-butadiene Market is projected to reach USD 94 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% from USD 58 million in 2024, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Bio-butadiene is a renewable chemical derived from biomass sources, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional butadiene, which is typically produced from crude oil and naphtha. Chemically identical to its petroleum-based counterpart, bio-butadiene is created using sustainable processes, making it a promising option in the shift towards greener industrial practices. In the industry, bio-butadiene is primarily used in the production of synthetic rubbers such as styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and polybutadiene rubber (PBR), which are essential for manufacturing tires, automotive parts, and various industrial products. Additionally, it serves as a key monomer in producing plastics and resins like acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), materials widely utilized in the automotive, electronics, and consumer goods sectors. Major players in this market compete through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to cater to the diverse needs of the bio-butadiene sector globally.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Michelin (France) Zeon Corporation (Japan) Biokemik (Spain) ETB Catalytic Technologies (Netherlands) Trinseo (US) Genomatica (US) Braskem (Brazil) Versalis (Italy) Synthos (Poland) Lummus Technology (US) INVISTA (US) LanzaTech (US) Michelin (France) IFPEN (France) Zeon Corporation (Japan) Global Bioenergies (France) Evonik Industries (Germany) Axens (France) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Bio-Butadiene Market:

Drivers: Driving Forces Behind the Global Surge in Bio-Butadiene Demand are Regulatory Impact, Consumer Preferences, and Economic Advantages Restraints: Technology and Infrastructure Challenges in Bio-Butadiene Production Opportunity: The Role of Bio-Butadiene in Advancing Sustainable Automotive Manufacturing Challenge: Opportunities in the Bio-Butadiene Market Amid Increasing Demand for Sustainable Alternatives

Key Findings of the Study:

Styrene butadiene rubber by type is projected to be the fastest growing, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Synthetic rubber application is projected to be the fastest growing application, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The automotive by end-user segment is projected to be largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Laboratory grade is projected to be second largest by grade segment, in terms of value, during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second largest market for bio-butadiene during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on type, the Bio-butadiene market has been segmented into styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), styrene-butadiene latex (SBL), polybutadiene (PB), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resins, styrene-butadiene block copolymers (SBS and SEBS), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) stands out as the largest and fastest-growing segment among types of bio-butadiene, primarily due to its versatile applications and significant market demand. SBR is extensively utilized in the automotive industry, especially in tire manufacturing for cars, trucks, and aircraft, which forms a substantial portion of its market. This application leverages SBR's exceptional properties, such as abrasion resistance, aging stability, and overall durability, making it ideal for high-stress environments found in tires. Beyond automotive uses, SBR is also employed in various non-tire applications like hoses, belts, footwear, and other consumer goods, further broadening its market base.

The growth of the SBR segment is fueled not only by its diverse applications but also by increasing global automobile production and a rising emphasis on vehicle safety and performance. As environmental regulations become stricter and the shift towards more sustainable materials continues, the demand for bio-based SBR, which offers a lower carbon footprint than its petroleum-derived counterparts, is expected to surge. This shift is supported by advancements in production technologies that make bio-based SBR more cost-effective and competitive, facilitating its adoption across multiple industries. The combination of broad application scope, enhanced sustainability, and technological advancements positions SBR as both the largest and fastest-growing segment in the bio-butadiene market.

Based on application, the Bio-butadiene market has been segmented into synthetic rubber, fine chemicals, thermoplastic elastomers, plastics and others. Synthetic rubber accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

The synthetic rubber segment stands out as the most prominent subsegment in the application of bio-butadiene, primarily due to its extensive utility across various high-demand industries coupled with specific advantages it holds over natural rubber. Synthetic rubbers, such as Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) derived from bio-butadiene, offer superior abrasion resistance, aging stability, and heat resistance. These properties are crucial for applications requiring high durability and performance under extreme conditions, notably in tire manufacturing, automotive parts, industrial belts, hoses, and footwear.

Additionally, synthetic rubber provides consistent quality, a significant advantage over natural rubber, whose properties can vary with natural factors like climate and geographical conditions. This consistency is vital in industries where material properties must meet strict standards, such as in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Manufacturers can tailor the properties of synthetic rubber to specific needs, ensuring product reliability and enhancing performance consistency. Moreover, the scalability and availability of synthetic rubber production make it a more viable option for large-scale industrial use, further bolstering its dominance in the market. This controlled production process, along with the ability to meet diverse industrial demands efficiently, underscores why the synthetic rubber segment is the leading subsegment in the bio-butadiene market.

Based on grade, the Bio-butadiene market has been segmented into Industrial and laboratory grade. Industrial segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

Industrial grade bio-butadiene is more prominent than laboratory grade within the market primarily due to its suitability for large-scale commercial applications, enhanced cost-efficiency, and its ability to meet rigorous industrial demands. Unlike laboratory grade, which is often purer and designed for specific, controlled conditions in research settings, industrial grade bio-butadiene is produced on a much larger scale. This large-scale production leverages economies of scale, reducing costs significantly and making it economically viable for high-volume industries such as automotive and tire manufacturing, where large quantities of consistent and reliable materials are required at competitive prices.

Moreover, industrial grade bio-butadiene is specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of real-world industrial applications, from the production of synthetic rubbers and plastics to other commercial products. This grade is developed to comply with stringent regulatory and performance standards, ensuring that products are safe, durable, and effective under typical usage conditions. The logistics for supplying industrial grade bio-butadiene are also well-established, providing efficient distribution channels that can handle large volumes necessary for continuous production processes. These aspects collectively underscore why industrial grade bio-butadiene dominates the market over the more specialized and often costlier laboratory grade, which is more suitable for experimental and small-scale applications.

Based on end-use industry, the Bio-butadiene market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, consumer goods (footwear), chemical processing, building and construction, healthcare, textile and others. Automotive and transportation segment accounted for the second largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

The automotive sector emerges as the largest segment of the bio-butadiene market due to several key factors that highlight its crucial role in driving demand and consumption of this renewable chemical. Firstly, bio-butadiene finds extensive application in the production of synthetic rubber, particularly in the manufacturing of tires, which is a foundational component of the automotive industry. Tires represent a significant portion of the bio-butadiene market's demand, as they require materials with specific properties like durability, resilience, and heat resistance, all of which bio-butadiene-based synthetic rubber provides.

Furthermore, as the automotive industry continues to prioritize sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint, the adoption of bio-based materials, including bio-butadiene, aligns with these objectives. Manufacturers are increasingly seeking alternatives to petroleum-derived chemicals, and bio-butadiene offers a renewable and environmentally friendly solution. This shift towards bio-based materials is driven by regulatory pressures, consumer preferences for eco-friendly products, and corporate sustainability initiatives, all of which propel the growth of bio-butadiene in the automotive sector.

Europe is the largest and fastest-growing market for bio-butadiene due to several interrelated factors that reflect the region's regulatory environment, industrial capabilities, and commitment to sustainability. Firstly, Europe has stringent environmental regulations and policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of renewable and sustainable materials. The European Union’s Green Deal and various national policies incentivize the shift from fossil-based chemicals to bio-based alternatives, fostering significant demand for bio-butadiene.

Moreover, Europe has a well-established automotive industry, which is a major consumer of synthetic rubber made from bio-butadiene. European automotive manufacturers are leaders in incorporating sustainable practices and materials into their production processes, driven by both regulatory requirements and consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles. This alignment with sustainability goals enhances the market for bio-butadiene in automotive applications, including tire production and various rubber components.

Additionally, Europe boasts advanced technological capabilities and a strong focus on research and development in the field of bio-based chemicals. This region is home to numerous research institutions, innovation centers, and companies dedicated to developing and commercializing bio-based technologies. The robust R&D infrastructure supports the development of efficient and cost-effective production methods for bio-butadiene, accelerating its market growth.

