Parliament hosts first sittings of the Houses of Parliament, 14 and 15 Jun

Parliament notes the dates for the first sittings of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as confirmed today by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The Chief Justice confirmed 14 and 15 June as the dates for the first sittings of the Houses of Parliament in a letter to the Secretary to Parliament, Mr Xolile George.

According to Section 51(1) of the Constitution, the first sitting of the National Assembly must take place at a time and on a date determined by the Chief Justice and within 14 days after the election results have been declared.

During the first sitting of the NA, the Chief Justice will swear in the designated members and administer the oath or affirmation of faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution. All members must take this oath or affirm faithfulness before they can perform their functions in the Assembly.

Following the swearing-in of the members, the Chief Justice will preside over the election of the NA Speaker. Once the Speaker has been elected, he or she will then preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker. After the Deputy Speaker has been elected, the Chief Justice will then take over again and preside over the election of the President.

In the NCOP on 15 June, the Chief Justice will swear in and administer the prescribed oath and affirmation to the members and thereafter preside over the election of the NCOP Chairperson. The Chairperson will preside over the election of the NCOP Deputy Chairperson.

The rules that will apply during the first sittings were gazetted by the Office of the Chief on 30 May 2024.

The sittings will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.