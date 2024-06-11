Fun community engagement at Honiara Secondary High School

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) along with its security partners have hosted a community engagement program through sports at the Honiara Secondary High School field on Saturday (08.06.2024).

National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) Director Superintendent John Matamaru says, “The purpose and intend of these engagements are to build civilian’s confident and trust in their police.”

“It is also an opportunity for community members to bring forth issues and challenges they have faced and are not comfortable or have no time to report at our police stations,” Director Matamaru adds.

“Interacting through sports is definitely one of the best ways to interact with young children, who are then informed of the duties and responsibilities of their police.”

“And also to remind them of the importance of community engagement and maintaining a close relationship between police and the communities,” says Director Matamaru.

This event is an opportunity for both the police and the community to interact and build bridges where it need be.

Kids and officers were divided into groups and played against each other, had BBQ sausages and played some more before the program ended in the afternoon.

The event was a success with great turnout of kids and parents.

To SIAF, Australia Federal Police (AFP), Australia Defence Force (ADF), New Zealand Army, Fiji Army and Fiji Police, thank you for the partnership and the support rendered in making the event possible and a success.

An officer plays with a toddler during the community engagement

Kids listen attentively to remarks given by RSIPF security partners rep.

Participating individuals in line for BBQ sausages.

Rep from all team colors in preparation for their next activity

SIAF officer plays with younger children

Some of the team green with their team leader

Team green warm up session

Team red competing in tag of war

Team red having fun

Teams blue and red in a penalty shoot out.

RSIPF Press