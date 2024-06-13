Breaking News for BRIL Token IEO! Record High Funds Raised of 212 Million USD and 79.4K To Become Token Holders

Breaking News for BRIL Token IEO BC_Corpolate

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has announced that IEO applications for purchasing the BRIL token on Coincheck IEO, operated by Coincheck, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoshi Hasuo; hereinafter referred to as 'Coincheck') reached a record high 212 Million USD in funds raised and a record high of over 79.4 thousand participants. Due to the implementation of guarantee win of one unit per applicant system, the number of people to become BRIL holders is also 79.4k individuals.

The application period for this IEO has ended, and the lottery is being conducted. From June 11 to 12, 2024, Coincheck will sequentially notify applicants of the lottery results and distribute BRIL tokens to the winners. BRIL tokens are scheduled to be available for trading on the Coincheck exchange starting June 17th.

Comments from Naruatsu Baba (Brilliantcrypto CEO)

We are extremely honored that 212 Million USD was raised, the highest amount in Coincheck IEO’s history, and to have 79.4 thousand individuals to hold our token. We sincerely thank all who applied. To meet the expectations of our token holders, we are committed to striving for success as a global project originating from Japan. Please look forward to the release of Brilliantcrypto on June 17th.

Details of IEO Sales

Total Funds Raised ：33.3 Billion JPY (212 Million USD)

Multiplier of Target Funds ：22.04x

Total Applicants ：79.4k

About BRIL Token

BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as to purchase, upgrade, and restore the durability of the NFT pickaxe used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.

For details about BRIL token, please refer to the White Paper.

White Paper: https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/

About Brilliantcrypto

Brilliantcrypto is a blockchain game which aims for sustainable play-to-earn, and introduces the new concept, “Proof of Gaming.” The concept draws inspiration from Bitcoin’s consensus algorithm, “Proof of Work.” This is an ambitious global project from Japan; through guaranteeing value for digital gemstones, new value is created in the metaverse.

Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twZO7IcW-H0

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.﻿

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto

X: https://twitter.com/Brypto_Official

X[Japanese]: https://twitter.com/Brypto_JP

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto

Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/

For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact:

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. Public Relations Contact: Mr. Church

Mail: press.contact@brilliantcrypto.net