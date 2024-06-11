Onsen Harvest Launches 'Onsen Box' Subscription Service Globally with Exclusive Grand Opening Gifts
Onsen Box Brings Japanese Hot Springs to Homes Worldwide; First 50 Subscribers Receive Exclusive Grand Opening Gifts
We want to share the mystique of Japanese hot springs with the world”YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsen Harvest, headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, announces the global launch of "Onsen Box," a subscription service offering exclusive wellness sets from various hot spring destinations across Japan. In celebration of the grand opening, the first 50 subscribers will receive exclusive free gifts.
Japanese Hot Springs: A Tradition of Healing
Japan, with its numerous active volcanoes, is renowned for its abundance of hot spring resorts, leading the world in both quantity and quality. The country boasts approximately 28,000 natural hot springs and 3,133 accommodations, attracting a growing number of international travelers each year. For centuries, the Japanese have found solace and healing in these mineral-rich waters, often surrounded by local delicacies and ancient temples unique to each region. Onsen Harvest's Onsen Box aims to deliver this authentic experience to homes worldwide.
Summer Edition: Featuring Hakone Onsen
The summer edition of Onsen Box features Hakone Onsen, renowned for its lush greenery and therapeutic waters. Onsen Harvest's expert team curates locally harvested green tea, rare aromas such as kuro-moji, exclusive bath additives, and traditional crafts from Hakone, ensuring the delivery of authentic and locally sourced products.
Exclusive Free Gifts for Initial Subscribers
To commemorate the grand opening, Onsen Harvest has collaborated with producers to acquire popular seasonal products typically available only around Hakone Onsen. The first 50 subscribers will receive:
• Organic Kuromoji Tea: Made from the flowers and new buds of the rare kuromoji plant, known for its unique fragrance and therapeutic properties.
• Organic Odawara Mikan Honey: Harvested exclusively from Odawara mikan (Japanese Mandarin), offering a unique taste and exceptional quality.
Curated Wellness Delivered Quarterly
Onsen Box provides curated wellness sets from different hot spring destinations four times a year. Each box includes region-specific bath additives, herbal teas, and snacks, promising a delightful and healthful experience.
Distinctive Features
Onsen Harvest distinguishes itself by offering carefully selected, seasonal items that capture the essence of each location. From first-picked tea leaves in early summer to kuromoji tea and aromatic waters, the products reflect Japan's hot spring culture.
Access to Exclusive Seasonal Products
Seasonal products from Japanese hot spring regions are often produced in limited quantities and not available outside the resorts, making Onsen Box a unique offering. Subscribers gain access to items nearly impossible to find elsewhere.
Collaboration with Local Artisans
Onsen Harvest collaborates directly with local artisans and producers to offer unique, seasonal products, reflecting the commitment to providing an authentic Japanese experience.
Subscription Details
The Onsen Box is available for a monthly subscription price of $78. Each box is packed with high-quality, exclusive products from Japan's renowned hot spring regions. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Onsen Harvest at the provided details.
Onsen Box subscribers will receive:
・20 authentic Japanese premium onsen harvests and more
・Exclusive items available only at hot spring resorts
・Locally sourced seasonal items
・Bath additives unique to hot spring resorts
・First-picked teas, rare herbal teas, and aromatic waters harvested in early summer
・Traditional local crafts exclusive to Japan's hot spring destinations
Hakone Onsen Box - Summer Edition Intro Movie