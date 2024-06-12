The 7th NTD International Piano Competition (2024) Calls for Entry
An Exclusive Piano Competition Devoted Solely to Baroque, Classical, and Romantic MusicNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NTD International Piano Competition, the only world-class piano event organized by a global television network, New Tang Dynasty Television, proudly announces its seventh edition. The competition will be held at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City from October 14 to 19, 2024, dedicated exclusively to preserving and revitalizing classical piano music. This prestigious event celebrates the magnificent legacy of Western culture and aims to restore the splendor of piano masterpieces from the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic periods.
Call for Entries:
The Seventh NTD International Piano Competition is now open for entries until July 15, 2024. This competition is open to pianists aged 17 to 35 from around the world. To register, please visit https://piano.ntdtv.com.
Broadcast Details:
The semifinal and final rounds, along with the winners' concert and award ceremony, will be live-streamed via NTD Television and The Epoch Times' social media and websites. These broadcasts will reach 36 countries across five continents, with a potential global audience of 180 million people.
Exclusive Commissioned Composition:
Pianists advancing to the semifinal round will have the unique opportunity to perform a special Commissioned Composition for the 2024 edition of the competition. This piece is a piano arrangement of a masterpiece by D.F., the composer and Artistic Director of Shen Yun Performing Arts. Shen Yun is a world-renowned Chinese classical dance and music company based in New York, known for its revival of traditional Chinese culture through the arts.
Competition Prizes:
Gold Award (1): US$10,000
Silver Award (1): US$6,000
Bronze Award (1): US$3,000
Best Rendition Award of the Commissioned Composition (1): US$3,000
Outstanding Performance Award
Honorable Mention Award
This competition is committed to artistic excellence, ensuring that the 250-year legacy of piano literature continues to flourish. We believe this repertoire is a treasure of mankind and should be passed on to future generations.
For further information: https://Piano.NTDTV.com
For the official trailer: https://youtu.be/DCitg8Svc98
NTD Television:
New Tang Dynasty (NTD) Television is a New York-based global news and entertainment media network, founded in 2001. NTD's mission is to uplift and inform society by publishing quality content that embodies integrity, dignity, and the best of humanity.
NTD believes the integrity of the world hinges on the accurate and truthful spread of information. NTD is dedicated to providing the truth and shedding light on major issues the world deserves to know.
For more information, visit https://www.ntd.com/about.htm
Richard Yin
New Tang Dynasty Television
+1 888-477-9228
piano@globalcompetitions.org
