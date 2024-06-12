Western Kentucky Wine Trail Launches Passport Program
Initiative to boost tourism and showcase local flavor, historyBOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Western Kentucky Wine Trail is a new initiative from six Western Kentucky tourism offices. The passport program offers wine enthusiasts a taste of local flavors and highlights the history of the Western Kentucky region. The trail spans across Christian, Graves, Logan, Marshall, McCracken, and Warren County, and features nine wineries and vineyards. The participating destinations include:
Bluegrass Vineyard - Warren Co.
Buckhorn Creek Vineyard - Marshall Co.
Carriage House Vineyards - Logan Co.
Fancy Farm Vineyard & Winery - Graves Co.
Naimoli Estate - Christian Co.
Poca Terra Winery - Marshall Co.
Purple Toad Winery - McCracken Co.
Reid’s Livery Winery - Warren Co.
Traveler’s Cellar Winery - Warren Co.
The passport program offers a distinctive experience for travelers, showcasing premium and handcrafted wines, private tastings, scenic views, lively community events, local products, and immersive stays. Visitors can pick up a passport booklet from any destination that will serve as a guide to chronicle adventures and collect stamps from each winery location. With each stamp collected, visitors will unlock a deeper connection to the region’s winemaking history and, upon completion, an exclusive prize.
“Visiting the Western Kentucky Wine Trail will provide winery-goers the chance to learn about the region’s best-kept secret – the storied winemaking heritage,” said Madison Lindsey, Director of Marketing for Visit BGKY and project lead of the Western Kentucky Wine Trail. “Not only that, but visitors will become part of the winery’s unofficial extended family and those who proudly uphold the tradition and art of vinification.”
When it comes to the Western Kentucky Wine Trail, there’s more than meets the eye. Beyond the taste of fine wines, this trail is a gateway to the entire Western Kentucky region. Visitors are encouraged to extend their stay, explore local eateries, immerse in the culture and history, and uncover the myriad of attractions that await in Western Kentucky.
The Western Kentucky Wine Trail invites visitors to embark on an enriching journey to experience the Western Kentucky Wine Trail and create enduring memories. For more information, visit wkywinetrail.com.
ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY WINE TRAIL: The Western Kentucky Wine Trail is a multi-jurisdictional initiative from Kentucky Tourism, featuring nine wineries and vineyards spanning Western Kentucky. This wine trail is designed to showcase the wines of the region while providing a memorable experience for visitors to explore the beauty and uniqueness of Western Kentucky. This collaborative effort includes six convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) from across Kentucky: Bowling Green, Hopkinsville-Christian County, Kentucky Lake, Logan County, Mayfield-Graves County, and Paducah.
Madison Lindsey
Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
madison@visitbgky.com