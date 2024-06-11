Poe on spending on anti-POGO operations

The scale and breadth of illegal POGO operations in the country have become appalling and costly for Filipinos.

The recently discovered POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga was too expansive that authorities estimate they will need more than a week to inspect the entire facility.

For every operation against a POGO, the government spends millions for the personnel needed, food and shelter of the rescued, deportation of undesirables, filing of court cases, and other related expenses.

We reiterate our call for a resolute policy banning POGOs. This will not only bring a permanent halt to their illegal activities, but will also plug the utilization of government resources, which could have otherwise been spent on useful social services for our people.

We have seen enough: POGOs have done us more harm than good.