North Texas Realtor Byron Bradford earns prestigious AHWD designation
EINPresswire.com/ -- North Texas Realtor Byron Bradford has recently earned the prestigious At Home With Diversity (AHWD) designation from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This designation recognizes real estate professionals who have completed training on diversity and inclusion in the real estate industry. Bradford, a retired Army Sergeant, is now enjoying a successful second career in real estate and is committed to serving diverse communities in the North Texas area.
Bradford's journey to becoming a real estate agent began after his retirement from the Army in 2016. He was drawn to the real estate industry because of his passion for helping people and his desire to continue serving his community. With his military background, Bradford brings a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and excellent communication skills to his real estate career.
"I am honored to have earned the At Home With Diversity designation and to be a part of a diverse and inclusive real estate community," said Bradford. "As a retired Army Sergeant, I have always been committed to serving others and I am excited to continue that mission in my second career as a real estate agent."
The AHWD designation provides real estate professionals with the tools and knowledge to effectively work with diverse clients and communities. Bradford's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the real estate industry aligns with NAR's mission to promote fair housing and equal opportunity for all. With this designation, Bradford is equipped to better serve the diverse needs of his clients and provide them with exceptional service.
As a North Texas Realtor, Bradford is dedicated to helping individuals and families find their dream homes and achieve their real estate goals. With his AHWD designation and his strong work ethic, Bradford is well-equipped to serve the diverse communities in the North Texas area. For more information on Bradford and his real estate services, please visit his website or contact him directly.
Byron Bradford
