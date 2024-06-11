Lori Crete’s SpaStar® Celebrates Milestone Partnering with 600 Spas and Resorts
Spas at 21C Museum Hotels, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Langham, Miraval, Marriott, and Montage increase revenues and guest satisfaction with the Get Ready Wrap®
Our guests report that the Get Ready Wrap is dressy and feminine. They are thrilled about how adjustable and secure it is and how the length offers just the right amount of coverage.”PALM DESERT, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaStar®’s Get Ready Wrap® is celebrating a significant milestone partnering with more than 600 spas and resorts nationwide. Founded by celebrity esthetician and beauty business icon Lori Crete, the revolutionary luxury spa wrap and headband are enhancing revenue and guest satisfaction in day spas, aesthetic practices, and world class resorts including 21C Museum Hotels, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Langham Hotels, Miraval, JW Marriott, and Montage Resorts. Spas are reducing laundry costs by using the quick-drying Get Ready Wrap in treatment rooms and relaxation lounges, while also increasing revenues in retail boutiques with this size-inclusive, stylish, and eco-friendly self-care essential.
— Trish Hayes, Managing Spa Director, Fairmont Princess Scottsdale
Self-care is a higher priority post pandemic, due to the strain of the past several years, with research showing that 8 out of 10 Americans actively practice self-care. SpaStar’s Get Ready Wrap contributes to home wellness practices and evokes memories of their spa experience if they wear it in the spa.
The luxury spa wrap is one of the top three selling products sold in the spa boutique at the, Fairmont Princess Scottsdale, according to Trish Hayes. Managing Spa Director:
“Our guests report that the Get Ready Wrap is dressy and feminine. They are thrilled about how adjustable and secure it is and how the length offers just the right amount of coverage. Stains come out effortlessly, and the guests love the soft and luxurious feel.”
Founder Lori Crete’s deep understanding of the spa and aesthetics industry led to this unique innovation. Over 10,000 estheticians have trusted Lori’s Beauty Biz Club to guide them to success. The Get Ready Wrap™ was born out of a need for comfortable and inclusive luxury resort wear that fits seamlessly into both spa operations and every woman’s wardrobe. Reinvented without Velcro, snaps, or bulky terry cloth material, the Get Ready Wrap has developed a cult following among spa enthusiasts, who often buy multiple wraps as the ideal gift of self-care.
“After two decades helping thousands of estheticians grow their business, I launched SpaStar to create a more inclusive experience within the luxury spa industry. From small esthetician practices to 5-star resorts, the Get Ready Wrap elevates the guest experience in and out of the treatment room. This luxury wrap has been so successful because it saves money and makes money.”
SpaStar received glowing reviews from attendees at the recent ISPA conference in Phoenix. Carol Stratford, Managing Director of Hutchinson Consulting, an Arch Company, is excited about introducing the luxury wrap and headband to their 40+ consulting projects and 85 managed spas.
"I love my Get Ready Wrap! I use it every day at home and can’t wait for the Arch team to launch it in our hotel, resort, commercial, and residential properties. Spa laundry is a significant expense, and the quick-drying fabric makes it ideal for spa operations. Plus, the additional revenue from retail is substantial," said Stratford. "The best way to sell spa retail is to introduce it in the treatment room. Get Ready Wrap sells itself!”
About SpaStar®
SpaStar® proudly presents the Get Ready Wrap®—the modern eco-chic, little black dress of spa wear. This luxurious wrap and headband set was invented by celebrity esthetician Lori Crete, CEO of The Beauty Biz Club and winner of the DermaScope Aesthetician's Choice Award for Best Consulting Business. Handcrafted in Los Angeles, CA, the Get Ready Wrap is size-inclusive and has been reinvented without Velcro, snaps, or bulky terry cloth, offering ultimate comfort and elegance. Ideal for spa treatments, bridal parties, and self-care routines at home, our wrap is favored by prestigious resort partners, including 21C Museum Hotels, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Langham Hotels, Miraval, JW Marriott, and Montage Resorts.
Lori Crete
SpaStar
hello@spastar.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram