Marble Hosts Content Creators Tournament to Connect Brands, Golf Clubs and Creators at The Santaluz Club in San Diego
The aerial drone footage of The Santaluz Club captured during the Marble Creators Content Tournament showcases the natural beauty and surroundings of the renowned golf club.
The Marble link management and data analytics platform set the stage for the participating creators with personalized golf bags complete with Kenu phone mounts.
Link management and data insights platform creates unique connective experience
We built Marble with the vision to be a connector on many fronts. We were blown away by just how this tournament brought that connectivity to life with the creators, the brands and the club.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a mission to connect and build community between content creators, brands and golf clubs, Marble recently hosted a first-of-its-kind creator tournament at The Santaluz Club in San Diego. The unique event provided golf-focused creators an exclusive opportunity to experience the renowned golf club and its amenities along with Fairbay Productions who fully produced and video-documented each moment of the tournament.
— Robert Fair, CEO/Founder of Marble
As a link management and data insights platform, Marble was developed to provide a bridge between content creators and businesses with a singular platform to connect their social and e-commerce accounts for ease of sharing, viewing, and use. But most importantly, the platform provides transparency to both influencers and their brand sponsors with a single source of data and analytics on performance metrics.
To directly illustrate the connectivity the platform and the company behind it brings, Marble wanted to create a tournament that would put influencers, golf clubs and brands on display in an organic and open setting to create content that would elevate all parties involved. As a key component to the tournament, three additional brands were on-site for the creators to experience their products. On-site were Kenu and its Stance+ 10-in-1 MagSafe® phone mount, Eden Mill St. Andrews an alcoholic spirits brand with roots at the Old Course at St. Andrews, and On and Off the Course a brand new fragrance line created by one of the creators Hayden Sylte.
“We built Marble with the vision to be a connector on many fronts,” says Rober Fair, CEO/Founder of Marble. “We were blown away by just how this tournament brought that connectivity to life with the creators, the brands and the club really grasping how extraordinary this was to put egos and agendas aside, enjoy the surroundings, the camaraderie and the products provided by the brands.”
For this first tournament, Marble invited six golf-focused content creators from around the country which included Bradford Wilson (@bradfordwilsongolf), Jordan Cloyd (@thatgolfdude_), Patrick Hardy (@patrickhardy), Bree Williams (@breegolferbabe), Hayden Sylte (@haydensylte) and Julie Okamoto (@jewels4birdie) along with host Kristen Keogh (@kristenkeogh). In the first 24 hours after the tournament, content shared produced more than 113,000 impressions and 920 direct visits to @thesantaluzclub Instagram account.
“As creators, we are always looking for ways to improve our product for sponsors and brands and Marble provided this opportunity all in one amazingly unique, organic package,” said Hayden Sylte. “The platform itself gives us the tools to be more successful in our reporting, but it was this tournament that gave us the time to get to know one another, build content together, share ideas and just come together with one focus to lift up The Santaluz Country Club, the amazing brands present and each other which is something I have never experienced before as a creator.”
While Marble has initially targeted the golf industry to help golf clubs attract a growing number of millennials entering the membership demographic and assisting the smaller pool of golf creators to achieve their goals to reach golf audiences, the platform is suited for any industry and partnership between influencer and brand or organization.
“As someone who attends events of all shapes and sizes all the time, this creator tournament put on by Marble was truly one of a kind” says Everett Diem, National Brand Manager at Eden Mill St. Andrews. “I hope to see this done more, not only in the spirits industry, but in the golf and creators industry and I look forward to Marble bringing us all together in the future.”
Footage captured by the Fairbay Production team led by Executive Producer Mykelle Sabin-Fair will be edited for use for The Santaluz Country Club, the creators and Marble and will be a key offering in future tournaments.
For more information on Marble, visit www.mrbl.bio, contact customerservice@mrbl.bio and follow on Instagram at @mrbl.bio.
