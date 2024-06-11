Senator Hughes Issues Statement on House Passage of HB2370: “Necessary Step Toward Fixing PA’s Unconstitutional Education Funding System”

Harrisburg, PA – June 10, 2024 – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, issued the statement below following the House of Representatives’ passage of HB2370, landmark legislation that answers the Commonwealth Court mandate to fully and constitutionally fund Pennsylvania’s public schools.

“The passage of House Bill 2370 is an important and necessary step toward fixing Pennsylvania’s unconstitutional education funding system. I applaud every lawmaker in the House who met the moment and voted to deliver equality for every student in Pennsylvania.

We have the Commonwealth Court decision instructing us to fix a funding problem that has impacted generations of students.

We have a $15 billion dollar surplus to address what is the civil rights issue of our time and do right by students who deserve to have the same access to a 21st century education as their peers in wealthier school districts.

Now is the time to act to ensure all students in Pennsylvania have equal access to learning opportunities and resources, safe and healthy school buildings, and adequate teachers and support staff.

My Democratic colleagues and I in the Senate are ready to move HB2370 and get it to the Governor’s desk. We strongly encourage Senate Republicans, who are in the majority, to do what is morally and fiscally responsible for students and the future of Pennsylvania by supporting this legislation.

I’ve been in this fight for a long time, and I’m proud of every advocate, leader, and lawmaker who I’ve stood next to for not giving up. We’re so close to the finish line of making a real impact for our K-12 students and we will not stop until we get the job done.”

