Maka Police Station is to be completed soon

The Minister of Police, National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Hon. Jimson Tanangada, informed the Parliament that the Maka police station is nearing its completion stage.

Speaking in Parliament in response to the question asked by Hon. Rick Houenipwela, Member of Parliament for Small Malaita, regarding the rehabilitation of the Maka police station, Minister Tanagada said that at the moment, the rehabilitation of the Maka police station is still in progress and is 90 percent complete.

This includes the construction of the new office building and residential building number one.

Minister Tanangada informs the House that the outstanding work is the wiring of the building. We have yet to contract a contractor that will do the electrical wiring and installation of solar, and that is the outstanding work that has yet to be done.

The Minister said the work is underway and the award of the contract to the recommended contractor is to be done soon.

He said the ministry is working hard to complete these two new facilities by the end of this month or early in the third quarter of this year, as predicted.

The manpower for the Maka police station should be 15. However, given the limitations, what we can accommodate now is only four or five officers.

Deployment of staff to the Maka police station is expected to begin as soon as the two buildings are completed.

MPNSCS Press