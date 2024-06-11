RSIPF EOD Team conducted an operation in Western Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team successfully conducted a week-long operation to safely remove more than 200 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in Western Province.

The EOD team, consisting of highly trained professionals located and safely disposed of the UXOs to eliminate any potential risks to the community.

Director of the RSIPF EOD Unit Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “The operation was carried out in collaboration with the communities from 1 to 9 June 2024.”

The team explored various locations on Kolombangara Island, including Ringi, Teme, Jack Harbour, Biubiu, and Kuzi, as well as surrounding areas. Additionally, UXOs were found in communities on Kohinggo Island, such as Nimunimu, Mboemboe, Niumala, and coastal regions.

The removal of the UXOs will help lessen the potential dangers posed by these explosives and create a safer environment for residents in the area.

Director Tunuki commend the dedication and expertise displayed by the RSIPF EOD team during this operation in protecting the community and ensuring public safety.

The disposed UXOs will be safely stored and later destroyed to prevent any harm to the environment.

RSIPF thanked communities for working together with our Police and urges the public to report any suspicious items to the authorities and to stay clear of any potential hazard areas to prevent accidents and injuries.

PC Talo conducts aa assessment on a 100 pound aerial bomb

RSIPF Press