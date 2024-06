Joel Carson, Utah Real Estate, Ranks #1 in Utah, #35 in Nation

RealTrends Verify has ranked Joel Carson, Utah Real Estate President, Principal Broker #1 in Utah.

Carson Gains National Attention

I’m grateful to RealTrends and even more grateful to the buyers and sellers who have supported my business for the past 30 years. I have enjoyed the state ranking for a few years. It never gets old.” — Joel Carson

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealTrends Verified has ranked Salt Lake City real estate agent Joel Carson #1 in Utah, and #35 in the nation based on 2023 sales.Carson is a nationally recognized leading real estate agent based in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is president and principal broker of an independent agency, Utah Real Estate . He also qualified for RealTrends Verified city rankings, which launch in the fall.In 2023, Carson closed 198 transaction sides with a total sales volume of $134,823,051. His #1 Utah rating is based on the number of sides he closed, as is his #35 ranking in the nation. There are about 2 million real estate agents in the country.“I’m grateful to RealTrends and even more grateful to the buyers and sellers who have supported my business for the past 30 years. I have enjoyed the state ranking for a few years now, and it never gets old. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I never forget that,” Carson said.Utah is an easy sell for Carson who is a lifetime resident. He served in the United States Navy and recentlybecame a Certified Military Relocation Professional (CMRP) through the National Association of Realtors (NAR).Learn more about Carson at https://joelcarson.com/ - END -