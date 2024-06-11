Joel Carson, Utah Real Estate, Ranks #1 in Utah, #35 in Nation
Carson Gains National Attention
I’m grateful to RealTrends and even more grateful to the buyers and sellers who have supported my business for the past 30 years. I have enjoyed the state ranking for a few years. It never gets old.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealTrends Verified has ranked Salt Lake City real estate agent Joel Carson #1 in Utah, and #35 in the nation based on 2023 sales.
— Joel Carson
Carson is a nationally recognized leading real estate agent based in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is president and principal broker of an independent agency, Utah Real Estate. He also qualified for RealTrends Verified city rankings, which launch in the fall.
In 2023, Carson closed 198 transaction sides with a total sales volume of $134,823,051. His #1 Utah rating is based on the number of sides he closed, as is his #35 ranking in the nation. There are about 2 million real estate agents in the country.
“I’m grateful to RealTrends and even more grateful to the buyers and sellers who have supported my business for the past 30 years. I have enjoyed the state ranking for a few years now, and it never gets old. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I never forget that,” Carson said.
Utah is an easy sell for Carson who is a lifetime resident. He served in the United States Navy and recently
became a Certified Military Relocation Professional (CMRP) through the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Learn more about Carson at https://joelcarson.com/.
- END -
Joel Carson
Utah Real Estate
+1 801-673-3333
carsonrealestate@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram