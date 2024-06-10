Loon Lake Firehall rebuild helps ensure community safety

CANADA, June 10 - From Thompson-Nicola Regional District: https://www.tnrd.ca/loon-lake-firehall-rebuild-supports-community-safety/

The community of Loon Lake is once again served by a main firehall. Following the Elephant Hill fire in 2017 that destroyed the former hall, a new and improved main firehall has been built at 2501 Loon Lake Rd., near the centre of the lake at a location in the former Loon Lake Provincial Park.

Firehall construction was completed in the fall of 2023, and a community celebration and grand opening event took place on June 8, 2024.

The new Loon Lake Firehall No. 1 is 4,656 square feet in size, with 2,100 square feet being the heated three-bay garage. The new firehall has a designated gear room, a designated self-contained breathing apparatus room, washrooms with showers, a training room, the Chief’s office, and a main floor meeting room.

“We’ve managed to overcome many obstacles since losing our Firehall in 2017. We’ve utilized bottled water, porta-potties, and had cold lunches during monthly, day-long training sessions. On colder, winter days, we could not train as we would risk damage to trucks from freezing,” said Daryl Hart, Chief of the Loon Lake Fire Department. “I would like to personally thank all the Loon Lake Fire Department members for being stoic and committed in meeting these challenges. They are the true heroes of our fire department.”

“We all appreciate the hard-working Loon Lake Fire Department who now have a fully-functioning hall that they deserve, to the benefit of the Loon Lake community,” said Jim Smith, TNRD Director for Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau). “The community appreciates the exceptional work of volunteers with the ’10 Cents at a Time’ campaign, as well as a generous donation by Fraserway RV, other private donations from residents, and grant funding from the Canada Community Building Fund.”

Between 2018 and 2023, the Loon Lake Fire Department operated out a two-bay annex building located at 1701 Loon Lake Rd. The annex building was constructed by the TNRD on the foundation of the former Loon Lake Firehall that was destroyed in 2017. The TNRD leases this space from the Loon Lake Community, Recreational, and Agricultural Society. The TNRD appreciates this agreement, and is hopeful that the annex will continue to be used as Firehall No. 2 and support fire protection service for Loon Lake.

The TNRD would also like to recognize Faye Morrison and many other local volunteers for leading the 10 Cents at a Time campaign. By collecting, sorting, counting, and recycling reusable beverage containers over several years, this campaign has fundraised more that $26,000 to date, and all proceeds have been donated to help fund firehall construction and offset taxation. The TNRD also recognizes Fraserway RV for a significant donation of $275,000 to the firehall project.

“This new firehall will help keep people and property safe in Loon Lake,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We will continue working with communities across the province on projects like this that meet critical needs and build strong, resilient communities.”

“The new Loon Lake Firehall is a testament to resilience and collaboration,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “Following the devastation of the Elephant Hill fire, the fire department, local volunteers, and the TNRD have worked tirelessly to continue providing services to the community while making the new firehall a reality. We will always be there to support projects like this one that help keep Canadians safe.”

