Drivers are advised BC Hydro requires two overnight closures of the southbound slow lane on Highway 99 through the George Massey Tunnel, starting tonight, Monday, June 10.

The southbound slow lane through the tunnel will be closed overnight:

from 10 p.m. Monday, June 10 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, June 11; and again

from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, June 12.

Drivers are asked to obey signs and the direction of traffic-control personnel, and to use caution near roadside workers.

The closures will allow BC Hydro to repair its equipment within the tunnel.

There is no public safety issue. This is a continuation of work to address the temporary repair completed on March 20, 2024, which required an immediate slow-lane closure.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/