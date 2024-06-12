Syncly LLC Names Joe Wogoman as Managing Partner

Joe Wogoman

Joe Wogoman

Real estate leader joins Syncly to expand the company’s market presence.

Joe is a diverse leader with a deep understanding of residential real estate and business development. Our partnership will greatly benefit Syncly’s growth initiatives.”
— Pamela Mulholland, Syncly Managing Partner

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncly LLC, a California-based real estate transaction and client experience company, today announced the appointment of Joe Wogoman as its Managing Partner. In this role, the former agent educator and brokerage head will be a key member of the executive team, responsible for all aspects of the company’s growth, including its expansion into new markets.

Wogoman joins Syncly with three decades of real estate industry experience, including mortgage lending, compliance, risk management, agent training, and extensive knowledge of purchase transactions. Over his career, Joe has closed $90 million in sales and managed the successful closing of over 2,000 transactions.

Most recently, Wogoman was Director of Education at The Real Brokerage Inc., the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, where he launched and developed Real Academy, the brokerage’s collaborative online education department delivering real-world and tactical training to 17,000 agents across the United States and Canada. Earlier in his career, Wogoman held Managing Broker and Designated Broker positions at Bennion Deville Homes and Coast Homes Real Estate, respectively.

“Syncly fills an important market gap by delivering a seamless and exceptional client experience that helps agents add more value to their brand strategy,” Wogoman said. “I’m excited to help drive Syncly’s growth while making agents’ jobs easier.”

Pamela Mulholland
Syncly LLC
+1 442-224-3487
pamela@synclytc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Syncly LLC Names Joe Wogoman as Managing Partner

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pamela Mulholland
Syncly LLC
+1 442-224-3487 pamela@synclytc.com
Company/Organization
Syncly LLC
32120 Temecula Parkway, #1081
Temecula, California, 92592
United States
+1 442-224-3487
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Syncly LLC, founded in 2023, is reshaping the transaction coordination landscape by combining smart app-based technology with white-glove services to deliver an unparalleled “done-for-you” client experience. Serving agents in California and expanding to cover additional states in 2024, Syncly provides a client and agent portal offering instant access to transaction details, documents, and real-time status updates, available 24/7. Syncly makes agents' jobs easier while elevating the homebuyer’s and seller’s journey, fostering lifelong advocates for their clients and enabling agents to handle an unlimited number of transactions without compromising service quality.

Syncly's website

More From This Author
Syncly LLC Names Joe Wogoman as Managing Partner
Syncly LLC Unveils New, Agent-Facing Transaction Coordination Website
View All Stories From This Author