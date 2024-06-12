Syncly LLC Names Joe Wogoman as Managing Partner

Joe Wogoman

Real estate leader joins Syncly to expand the company’s market presence.

Joe is a diverse leader with a deep understanding of residential real estate and business development. Our partnership will greatly benefit Syncly’s growth initiatives.” — Pamela Mulholland, Syncly Managing Partner

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncly LLC, a California-based real estate transaction and client experience company, today announced the appointment of Joe Wogoman as its Managing Partner. In this role, the former agent educator and brokerage head will be a key member of the executive team, responsible for all aspects of the company’s growth, including its expansion into new markets.

Wogoman joins Syncly with three decades of real estate industry experience, including mortgage lending, compliance, risk management, agent training, and extensive knowledge of purchase transactions. Over his career, Joe has closed $90 million in sales and managed the successful closing of over 2,000 transactions.

Most recently, Wogoman was Director of Education at The Real Brokerage Inc., the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, where he launched and developed Real Academy, the brokerage’s collaborative online education department delivering real-world and tactical training to 17,000 agents across the United States and Canada. Earlier in his career, Wogoman held Managing Broker and Designated Broker positions at Bennion Deville Homes and Coast Homes Real Estate, respectively.

“Syncly fills an important market gap by delivering a seamless and exceptional client experience that helps agents add more value to their brand strategy,” Wogoman said. “I’m excited to help drive Syncly’s growth while making agents’ jobs easier.”