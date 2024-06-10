Travel Advisory: Route 102 Detour in Burrillville Begins June 21

RHODE ISLAND, June 10 - Starting on Friday night, June 21, RIDOT will temporarily close a section of Route 102 (Broncos Highway) in Burrillville between Central Street and East Avenue, to complete work on two bridges. The closure will be in place through the summer. RIDOT expects to reopen the road in late August.

During the closure, traffic on Route 102 will follow a signed detour using Central Street and East Avenue, passing through the village of Harrisville. A temporary traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of East Avenue and Central Street to aid detouring traffic.

Large trucks will follow a different detour, using Routes 7, 44 and I-295. RIDOT also needs to close through traffic on Whipple Avenue, using East Avenue and Victory Highway through the village of Oakland. Local traffic only will be permitted for homes along Whipple Avenue coming from East Avenue. Detour maps are available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The closure was scheduled after the conclusion of the school year, and RIDOT intends to reopen the road before school resumes in the fall. By closing the road completely, the Department can complete this work as quickly as possible.

RIDOT is replacing the Lapham Bridge and rehabilitating the Pascoag River Bridge as part of this $12.6 million project, which is slated for completion in June 2025. In addition to the bridge work, the contract also includes roadway resurfacing and water main relocation.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

This project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.