UM Announces Temporary Rerouting of Kim Williams Trail

MISSOULA – The University of Montana will temporarily reroute the Kim Williams Trail due to adjacent infrastructure improvement.

Beginning Monday, June 17, the affected section of the trail, located north of the UM campus, will close temporarily for two months due to necessary stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

“The Kim Williams Trail is a Missoula treasure,” said Dave Kuntz, UM director of strategic communication. “It is our intent to ensure there is as little disruption as possible as we temporarily reroute the trail for the coming two months.”

UM’s project aims to provide a centralized stormwater infiltration gallery on campus. This updated infrastructure will allow for the effective collection, filtering and management of stormwater, while keeping the Clark Fork River clean.

UM estimates the Kim Williams Trail will return to its normal route during the second half of August, prior to the start of the fall semester.

###

Contact: Dave Kuntz, UM director of strategic communications, 406-243-5659, dave.kuntz@umontana.edu

