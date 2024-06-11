Ronda's Fine Foods Expands Distribution Footprint of Award-Winning Romesco And New Muhammara to Whole Foods Markets
-Ronda’s Premium Dips/Spreads/Sauces Bring Unique Global Flavors to Whole Food Markets in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, and Nevada-
We are thrilled to expand our presence in Whole Foods Markets. Our partnership has been instrumental in bringing our high-quality Romesco and Muhammara to a broader customer base.”PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronda's Fine Foods, a minority and woman-owned brand renowned for crafting premium dips, spreads, and sauces using family recipes inspired by global flavors, is expanding its sofi™ award-winning Romesco line and adding its newest creation, Ronda’s Muhammara, to select Whole Foods Market locations across the United States.
— Ronda Brittian, co-founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods
Ronda’s Original Romesco and Spicy Romesco, already available at Whole Foods in Northern California, Northern Nevada, and Idaho, will be joined on shelves by Ronda’s Original Muhammara this month. Additionally, the brand’s Original and Spicy Romesco and Muhammara are now available at Whole Foods in Southern California, Hawaii, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. This expansion will more than double the number of Whole Foods locations carrying Ronda's Fine Foods products. Consumers can find Ronda’s Fine Foods' entire product line in the Whole Foods Specialty Cheese Department.
"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Whole Foods Markets," said Ronda Brittian, co-founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods. "Our partnership has been instrumental in bringing our high-quality Romesco and Muhammara to a broader customer base. We’re passionate about crafting our products with premium ingredients, offering an unparalleled taste experience that we believe will resonate with Whole Foods consumers who value natural, artisanal, and globally inspired foods."
Ronda’s Original and Spicy Romesco are crafted in small batches with high-quality ingredients, including almonds, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, garlic, spices, and pure olive oil. They boast a savory and robust flavor profile that elevates various cuisines. Ronda’s Original and Spicy Romesco are all-natural, low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan. Romesco, a staple of Northern Spain for centuries, has versatile and bold flavors and can be used as a dip, spread, or cooking ingredient, adding delicious, rich complexity to any dish.
Ronda’s Muhammara is a velvety blend of flavors with roots in Aleppo, Syria. Made from premium California pomegranate molasses, walnuts, roasted red peppers, Aleppo peppers, sumac, and pure olive oil, this sauce's smoky sweetness and nutty undertones make it perfect for charcuterie, mezze, appetizers, or prepared meals. Once reserved for the tables of royalty, this luxurious taste enchants anyone seeking the allure of ancient flavors, making it an exceptional addition to modern and traditional dishes. Ronda’s Muhammara is all-natural, gluten-free, and vegan, and like the Romesco, it is also crafted in small batches with the finest ingredients.
Steve Davis, co-founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods, shared his optimism about the company's growth: "We are confident that our expansion with Whole Foods Markets will attract a dedicated customer base eager to enhance their meals with our convenient and delicious products. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our brand, allowing us to bring our high-quality offerings to more tables and elevate culinary experiences."
Ronda’s Fine Foods will distribute to Whole Foods Markets through food products supplier Tony's Fine Foods.
For more information about Ronda's Fine Foods, please visit www.rondasfinefoods.com.
About Ronda’s Fine Foods
Steve Davis, Co-Founder of Ronda’s Fine Foods, states, “Our mission at Ronda’s Fine Foods is to provide the food community with an exceptionally unique and delicious gourmet product line featuring family recipes inspired by flavors of the world. Sharing food, in turn, strengthens familial connections and community, core values within our company.”
Ronda’s Fine Foods is focused on the highest standards, and we aim to exceed consumer expectations regarding taste, service, and experience. The brand currently has three shelf-stable products: Ronda’s sofi™ award-winning Original Romesco, Ronda’s Spicy Romesco, and Ronda’s Original Muhammara. These savory and robust dips/spreads/toppings/sauces are extremely versatile and enhance any culinary occasion.
With their first product launch in July 2021, Ronda and Steve have worked hard to carve a name for themselves in the food community and have seen Ronda’s Fine Foods experience rapid growth with distribution across the United States, where you can find their products in specialty/gourmet/natural grocery stores, markets, cheese shops, wineries, creameries, restaurants, deli’s, café’s, resorts, and specialty gift shops. Also, with the expansion of the company's food service arm, Ronda’s Fine Foods plans to increase US consumer awareness of the delicious flavors of their all-natural, low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan product line.
Their promise: Ronda’s Fine Foods will elevate your taste experience to a delicious new level.
For sales, distribution, or questions, please email steve@rondasfinefoods.com
