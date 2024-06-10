Innovation Networks Strengthens Position with Acquisition of Inline Computer Support
Innovation Networks acquires Inline Computer Support, enhancing IT services and customer focus, reinforcing leadership under Andreas Karakas and Charmis De BoerRICHMOND, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Networks, a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announces its recent acquisition of Inline Computer Support, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution within the IT industry.
Under the visionary leadership of Andreas Karakas (President) and Charmis De Boer (Vice-President), this strategic move underscores Innovation Networks’ unwavering commitment to growth and solidifies its position as a premier IT solutions provider. With a shared vision and aligned values, the acquisition of Inline Computer Support reinforces Innovation Networks’ dedication to excellence.
Andreas Karakas, CEO at Innovation Networks, emphasized the compatibility between the two companies: “Inline’s unique, highly personable style of IT support seamlessly integrates with our company culture. Their commitment to clients, responsiveness, and customer-first approach mirrors our own values here at Innovation.”
The decision to acquire Inline Computer Support followed meticulous planning and rigorous vetting. A foundation of mutual trust was established between the teams, ensuring a smooth transition for both employees and clients.
Jim Farewell, CEO of Inline Computers, expressed his confidence in the future: “As we embark on the next chapter for Inline, I sought a deserving company—one that would honor our excellent staff and loyal clients. Andreas and his team embody a strong sense of community, and they share our commitment to personalized service. Our clients can continue to rely on their favorite techs, and I believe our people will thrive under this new leadership.”
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Innovation Networks will host a special welcome event in June, bringing together employees from both companies to foster new relationships and celebrate the exciting journey ahead.
Charmis De Boer, Vice-President, expressed gratitude to the dedicated teams whose hard work, passion, and expertise made this acquisition possible. “We eagerly anticipate integrating our new talented members into the Innovation Networks family,” she said.
About Innovation Networks
Innovation Networks, founded in 1996 with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, delivers exceptional IT services across various industries. As a trusted partner, Innovation Networks continues to drive positive change within the IT landscape. For more information, visit Innovation Networks.
About Inline Computer Support
Established in 1985, Inline Computer Support is a comprehensive technology solution provider dedicated to ensuring reliable and professional IT services for Vancouver’s business owners. Their team of talented IT professionals is committed to solving businesses’ IT challenges once and for all. Learn more at Inline Computer Solutions.
Follow Innovation Networks on social media or contact directly through phone or email.
Phone: +1 604-275-5100
Website: https://innovationnetworks.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/innovationnetworks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Innovationnetworks/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/innovationnetworks
Contact us: https://innovationnetworks.com/contact-us/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1ZJXzCwpjYKS0tFxrq4YNg
Email: info@innovationnetworks.com
Follow INLINE Computer Support on social media or contact directly through phone or email.
Website: https://www.inlinecomputers.ca/
Phone: +1 604-674-9910
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Inline-Computer-Support-Inc-100057690930384/?_rdr
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/inline-computer-support-inc-
Contact us: https://www.inlinecomputers.ca/about-us/contact-us/
Email: sales@inlinecomputers.ca
Andreas Karakas
Innovation Networks
+1 778-855-0473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube