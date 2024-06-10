Survey to Help First-Timers at Sea

Meg Yoder, a 4th year PhD student at Boston College is writing a general guide to going to sea for first-time, sea-going scientists, particularly those not housed at oceanographic institutions working for the broader impacts chapter of for her dissertation. She is collecting information from both early career researchers and experienced researchers using a survey here.

Meg was inspired to write this guide based on her experience going to sea for the first time two summers ago. She could find little information online about what the actual sea-going experience would be like, and what found was often outdated or very specific to certain vessels or cruises.

Please take a few minutes to complete the short survey. Your input is important so Meg can understand what other early career researchers are interested in hearing about prior to going to sea.