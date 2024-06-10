Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,440 in the last 365 days.

Survey to Help First-Timers at Sea

By Darlene Trew crist | June 10, 2024 | Comments Off on Survey to Help First-Timers at Sea

Meg Yoder, a 4th year PhD student at Boston College is writing a general guide to going to sea for first-time, sea-going scientists, particularly those not housed at oceanographic institutions working for the broader impacts chapter of for her dissertation.  She is collecting information from both early career researchers and experienced researchers using a survey here.

Meg was inspired to write this guide based on her experience going to sea for the first time two summers ago. She could find little information online about what the actual sea-going experience would be like, and what found was often outdated or very specific to certain vessels or cruises.

Please take a few minutes to complete the short survey.  Your input is important so Meg can understand what other early career researchers are interested in hearing about prior to going to sea.

You just read:

Survey to Help First-Timers at Sea

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more