Post Session Report :: Monday, June 10, 2024

SB 1213, PN 1679 (Pennycuick) – The bill amends Title 18 § 3131 unlawful dissemination of intimate image, § 6312 sexual abuse of children, § 6321 transmission of sexually explicit images by minor to include as violations images that were created by using artificial intelligence or photo editing software. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 801, PN 1359 (Aument) – The bill amends the Public-School Code to use structured literacy to support students learning to read in K-8th grade.

Amendment A04828 (Aument) – The amendment changes the required experience level of a professional coach for the program from 5 years to 3 years.

The amendment adds that training for instructors for educator preparation programs shall include training in skills and interventions based on structured literacy.

The amendment requires the Reading Leadership Council to develop a list of acceptable professional development programs and be subject to the open meetings law. Final recommendations are required to be published on a public website. Technical changes adding training clarifying as needed for the Council listing requirements is included.

The amendment made changes to the exception to screening from specific listing to a general exception when any assessments would conflict with federal or state law and regulation. The general services include students with limited English proficiency, disabilities and gifted.

The amendment adds that the school entity, in addition to the educator, will not be responsible for cost of the professional development required. The professional development is required to occur on contracted days and if those days fall short, then through a separate agreement bargained for at no cost to the school or the educator.

The amendment changes notification required to parents by providing a notification process for a kindergarten student and a process for students in first through third grades. Notifications can be in writing or electronic and for first through third grade bust include updates three times per year.

The amendment removes from the reporting requirement specification of dyslexia and adds data for the number of students that were exempted from screening.

Makes additions and changes to the definitions in the bill, including:

adding an individual who teaches English as a second language to the definition of educator

Adding a definition for ‘employee organization’

Replacing strategies in evidence-based reading definition with specifically the three-cuing model

Replacing a general definition for science of reading to a specified list of components, support and outcomes.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1150, PN 1555 (Martin) – This bill creates the Grow Pennsylvania Scholarship Grant Program which awards grants to Pennsylvania residents who study certain fields and commit to staying in Pennsylvania to work in those fields after graduation.

Amendment A04870 (Martin) – This amendment updates the definition of “institution of higher education” to a more up to date definition.

Adds special education, STEM education and allied health to the list of topics in the “Approved courses of study.”

Tweaks the eligibility for a student to be enrolled in person to allow the person to occasionally take an online course.

Allows for the post-graduation employment to be commenced in ANY in-demand occupation (currently it the requirement is to work in the field of study they went to school for).

Clarifies the reimbursement for not completing the work requirement. Allows PHEAA to prorate the amount due if a person works some, but not all of the requirements. Removes private collection agencies references.

Clarifies that the institution of higher education is not responsible for collecting a scholarship if the work requirements aren’t met (those requirements are on PHEAA).

Allows a student to transfer between approved courses of study without losing eligibility.

Updates the language relating to financial assistance to ensure institutions of higher education can still get institutional assistance grants funds.

Requires PASSHE to do public outreach to on the Grow PA Scholarship Grant Program.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1151, PN 1556 (Martin) – The bill amends the Public-School Code creating the Grow Pennsylvania Merit Scholarship Program to provide in-state tuition to eligible nonresident students studying certain fields and commit to staying in PA post-graduation.

Amendment A04887 (Martin) – Adds special education, STEM education and allied health to the list of topics in the “Approved courses of study.”

Moves the program from PASSHE to PHEAA (PHEAA was already responsible for administration).

PHEAA will administer the program in conjunction with PASSHE. This change is made several places throughout the amendment.

Tweaks the eligibility for a student to be enrolled in person to allow the person to occasionally take an online course.

Allows for the post-graduation employment to be commenced in ANY in-demand occupation (currently it the requirement is to work in the field of study they went to school for).

Clarifies the reimbursement for not completing the work requirement. Allows PHEAA to prorate the amount due if a person works some, but not all of the requirements. Removes private collection agencies references.

Clarifies that the institution of higher education is not responsible for collecting a scholarship if the work requirements aren’t met (those requirements are on PHEAA).

Allows a student to transfer between approved courses of study without losing eligibility.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1152, PN 1557 (Robinson) – The bill amends the Public-School Code decreases the GPA requirement and increase the maximum household income for the Ready-to-Succeed Scholarship program. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

SB 1153, PN 1158 (Pennycuick) – The bill amends the Public-School Code extends the Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program to nonresident students who attend a PASSHE school. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1154, PN 1559 (Aument) – Establishes the Performance-based Funding Council to develop a new performance based funding system for Penn State, Pitt, and Temple Universities.

Amendment A04868 (Aument) – Clarifies the council develop a recommendation for a new system that utilizes performance-based metrics to distribute: the reallocation of between 3% and 5% of the amount appropriated in FY 2023-24 and any funding that is more than the amount appropriated in FY23-24.

Limits the number of metrics that can be used to in a formula to no more than six.

Removes the “number of students enrolled” from one of the potential metrics.

Removes the withholding of payment sections and inserts default metrics. If the council fails to transmit a report by March 31, 2025, PHEAA, in consultation with the Department of Labor and Industry, the

Department of Education, the IFO and the State-related universities shall:

Develop a new system that uses default metrics.

Transmit the new system to the Governor, PDE, and General Assembly.

The default metrics will be weighted equally and include:

Four-year graduation rate for first-time students.

The six-year graduation rate for students who are awarded a Pell Grant in their first year.

Net tuition and fees per 120 credit hours.

Student retention rates.

Number of degrees attained in high-priority occupations.

The default metrics will apply to 5% of the amount appropriated in FY 2023-24 and for any amounts over the FY 2023-24 appropriation in subsequent fiscal years.

PHEAA is entitled to up to $500,000 for administrative costs provided equally from the funds appropriated to each state-related universities.

Every 5 years the council shall reconvene to reevaluate the metrics.

The amendment passed by a vote of 29-21 and the bill went over in its order.

SB 1155, PN 1560 (Argall) – Amends the Public-School Code establishing the Higher Education Task Force.

Amendment A04850 (Argall) – The amendment places the task force under the department and requires the department to provide administrative and technical support needed for the task force to implement its duties.

The amendment changes the wording in the purpose of the task force referencing PASSHE and PA community colleges to ‘colleges and universities in the Commonwealth’.

The amendment changes the independent college representative members of the task force:

From ‘independent colleges’ to ‘independent nonprofit colleges and universities’ and

Appointment of the four members is changed from the Governor to a Statewide association representing the group.

The amendment adds one representative from a nonpublic school as a member of the task force.

Appointment authority for the member is by a Statewide association that represents nonpublic schools.

The amendment passed by a vote of 29-21 and the bill went over in its order.