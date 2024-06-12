Nonylphenol Market Projected To Reach US$ 2.56 Billion With Growing At A CAGR Of 5.3% By 2034
Rising Demand for Nonylphenols Driven by Their Crucial Role in Production of Surfactants and Emulsifiers: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue from the global nonylphenol market (ノニルフェノール市場) is estimated at US$ 1.53 billion in 2024. According to this recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Usage of nonylphenols is high in personal care products due to their excellent surfactant properties.
The nonylphenol market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period due to its critical role in the manufacturing of surfactants and emulsifiers, whereby nonylphenols reduce surface tension and improve emulsification. These properties highlight the importance of nonylphenols in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and paints and coatings. As the personal care business expands due to consumer preferences for effective and innovative products, the need for nonylphenols in this sector remains an important market driver.
Due to their capacity to mimic estrogen and disrupt hormonal balance, nonylphenols are classified as endocrine disruptors. Nonylphenols are persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic compounds known for their high toxicity to fish and animals.
Significance of nonylphenols extends to the textile sector, where they facilitate color dispersion and improve dyeing processes. Nonylphenols are useful in the agriculture business for the synthesis of agrochemicals such as insecticides and herbicides. In the plastic and rubber industries, nonylphenols act as antioxidants and stabilizers, enhancing product durability and stability. Nonylphenols are in great demand due to global industrialization.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
The global nonylphenol market (壬基酚市场) is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 2.56 billion by 2034. The North American market is projected to expand at 3.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
East Asia is poised to occupy 24.6% of the global market share by 2034-end. Sales of nonylphenols in Japan are analyzed to increase at 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Sales of industrial-grade nonylphenols are poised reach US$ 1.02 billion in 2024. The market in Canada is forecasted to expand at 3.4% CAGR through 2034.
“Global nonylphenol market expansion being driven by increasing demand for the compound in construction. Rising demand for nonylphenol-based detergents and cleaners due to their excellent surfactant properties is also contributing to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of nonylphenol market are Huntsman; India Glycols; Solvay S.A.; Dover Chemical Corporation; PCC Group; Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical Co. Ltd.; Dow Chemical Company; Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co.
Country-wise Insights:
East Asia is projected to have 24.6% of the global market share by 2034, according to a new report conducted by Fact.MR, a provider of competitive intelligence and market research. Producers of nonylphenol are concentrating on growing into a number of areas, such as Australia, Southeast Asia, Central and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, and Australia.
Which Are the Best Conditions in the US for Nonylphenol Producers?
Because of its sizable and well-established chemical industry, which widely uses nonylphenol as an intermediary in the creation of nonionic surfactants, polymers, lubricants, and other industrial applications, the United States is a major market for producers of nonylphenol. The United States' extensive manufacturing endeavors in diverse industries have generated a domestic market for nonylphenol and its byproducts. Construction, automotive, and personal care industries saw a surge in demand for nonylphenol-based products due to the nation's strong economic growth and sizable consumer base.
The existence of significant international firms operating in the US, together with a favorable business climate and cutting-edge infrastructure, all supported the nonylphenol industry's expansion. In recent years, there has been a shift toward safer alternatives due to growing environmental concerns and governmental restrictions on the use of nonylphenol due to its possibly detrimental effects.
Why is China Offering Producers of Nonylphenol Lucrative Prospects?
China has huge market opportunities primarily due to its fast expanding economy and extensive industrial base. China, a global leader in manufacturing, has seen a sharp increase in the demand for nonylphenols. The rapidly expanding construction, automotive, and personal care industries in the nation have been important end users of nonylphenol-based goods, which has fueled the market's expansion.
China has been a desirable location for manufacturing facilities for international chemical corporations due to the availability of inexpensive labor and raw materials. This has led to an increase in domestic production and use of nonylphenol. China's market has grown as a result of government assistance for industrialization and the development of infrastructure. As is the case in the US, regulatory scrutiny and a slow transition to more environmentally friendly options have been brought about by worries about nonylphenol's possible health risks and its impact on the environment.
Market Developments:
The nonylphenol market is highly competitive with the presence of several players. There are only a few key players that dominate the market globally. Leading nonylphenol manufacturers are Huntsman, India Glycols, Solvay S.A., Dover Chemical Corporation, and PCC Group.
In 2021, Huntsman Corporation and KPX Chemical announced the formation of a joint venture known as KPX Huntsman Polyurethanes Automotive Co., Ltd. (KHPUA).
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the nonylphenol market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on grade (industrial, reagent) and end-use industry (chemicals, textiles, leather, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
