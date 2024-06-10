Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1667
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in liability and compensation, further providing for payment of compensation.
