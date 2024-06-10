Senate Bill 761 Printer's Number 0864

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - An Act amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in local workforce development areas and regions and local workforce development boards, further providing for plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for technical assistance and data availability and for local performance accountability.
