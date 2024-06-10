The nucleolar phase of signal recognition particle assembly

In this work, considering that ribosomes and SRPs are destined to work together in the cytoplasm, that their assembly is initiated in the same subcellular compartment (the nucleolus), and that mutations in their components lead to similar hematopoiesis deficiency syndromes, we have investigated the possibility that their biogenesis might be coordinated, possibly by common trans-acting factors, and rely on a functionally intact nucleolus.

Despite the essential role of the SRP in cells, its mode of assembly remains largely enigmatic. Current models of eukaryotic SRP assembly are largely based on classical RNA biochemistry analysis and examination of the localization of SRP components in cells. Pioneering work performed 20 yr ago indicated that SRP biogenesis occurs at least partly in the nucleolus, and this provides a second hint of a possible connection between SRP and ribosome assembly ( Jacobson & Pederson, 1998 ; Ciufo & Brown, 2000 ; Politz et al, 2000 ; Sommerville et al, 2005 ). Quite surprisingly, despite the groundbreaking nature of these observations, the existence of this putative link has not been investigated further.

The RNA component of SRP, 7SL, is synthesized in the nucleoplasm by RNA polymerase III, where its 3′ end is bound by protein La. Other maturation steps occur in the nucleolus and/or putatively the Cajal bodies (CBs) as indicated. Five of the six SRP protein subunits (SRP9, SRP14, SRP19, SRP68, and SRP72) are assembled in the nucleolus (see text for details). After export to the cytoplasm, the sixth subunit (SRP54) is assembled, aided by the SMN complex, and mature SRP is produced. The Alu and S domains of 7SL are indicated.

The eukaryotic rough ER coordinates the biogenesis, folding, post-translational modifications, and sorting of membrane-associated and secreted proteins. Protein secretion is crucial to maintaining cell compartmentalization and homeostasis. In eukaryotes, about one-third of all proteins are synthesized through the membrane of the ER before being transported to their final destinations. The principal and best-characterized pathway of protein targeting to the ER involves the signal recognition particle (SRP) ( Hsieh & Shan, 2021 ; Kellogg et al, 2021 ; Pool, 2022 ). Although its composition and size may vary greatly across evolution, the SRP is a universally conserved, abundant RNP particle in all cells ( Luirink et al, 1992 ; Egea et al, 2005 ).

Results

Production of reporter SRP cell lines for assembly and subcellular localization studies To study SRP biogenesis, we used the Flp-In T-REx system to construct stable HEK293 and U2OS cell lines inducibly expressing an SRP protein tagged with a GFP epitope. We focused on the nuclear phase of SRP biogenesis and produced cell lines expressing tagged SRP9, SRP14, SRP19, or SRP72. We confirmed induction of GFP-tagged SRP protein expression by the addition of doxycycline (Dox) to the culture medium and found it was possible to match the expression of each GFP construct with that of its endogenous counterpart by selecting appropriate induction conditions (Fig S1A–H). Interestingly, we detected three bands upon probing Western blots for SRP14 (Figs 2 and S1D, H, and I) and two upon probing for SRP72 (Figs 2 and S1B, F, and J). All these bands corresponded to bona fide forms of the SRP14 or SRP72 protein, as shown by their reduction upon siRNA-mediated knockdown (Fig S1I and J). Figure S1. Expression analysis of GFP-tagged SRP proteins in U2OS and HEK293 cell lines. (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H) For U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells (left column), the expression of the genes encoding GFP-SRP19 (A), GFP-SRP72 (B), GFP-SRP9 (C), and GFP-SRP14 (D) was induced by addition of Dox (1 μg/ml) to the medium and incubation for the indicated time. (E, F, G, H) Same concentration of Dox was used to induce the expression of the genes encoding GFP-SRP19 (E), GFP-SRP72 (F), GFP-SRP9 (G), and GFP-SRP14 (H) in HEK293 Flp-In T-REx cells (right column). Amounts of each GFP-SRP protein and the corresponding endogenous protein were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and WB with specific antibodies. GAPDH or tubulin β was used as a loading control. The expression of a given GFP-tagged SRP construct generally led to a reduced level of the corresponding endogenous protein. To us, this suggests that cells somehow regulate overall amounts of SRP proteins via a mechanism that remains to be determined. (I, J) Proteins SRP14 and SRP72 exist in different isoforms. U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells were transfected for 48 h with siRNAs specific to the mRNA encoding the SRP14 protein (si-SRP14) (I) or the SRP72 protein (si-SRP72) (J). Control siRNAs targeting the mRNA encoding luciferase (si-Luc) were used as negative controls. Total extracts were prepared and analyzed by SDS–PAGE and WB. Tubulin β was used as a loading control. The molecular weight ladder (MW) loaded in parallel with the samples is indicated. Figure 2. Analysis of the SRP proteins associated with each expressed GFP-tagged SRP protein. (A, B, C, D) Total extracts were produced from HEK293 Flp-In T-REx cells having expressed for 3 h one of the following proteins: GFP-SRP19 (A), GFP-SRP72 (B), GFP-SRP9 (C), or GFP-SRP14 (D). IPs were carried out, in the presence (+) and absence (−) of RNase A, with GFP-Trap beads and either one of these extracts or an extract of parental HEK293 Flp-In T-REx cells (Control). The immunoprecipitate (IP) and a fraction of the total cell extract (5%) (Total) were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and WB with antibodies against the indicated proteins. The molecular weight ladder (MW) loaded in parallel with the samples is indicated. Next, we tested whether the GFP-tagged SRP proteins expressed in cells could efficiently assemble into SRPs. The expression of each GFP-tagged SRP construct was induced for 3 h in the appropriate HEK293 cell line, and its association with the other SRP proteins was analyzed by immunoprecipitation (IP). Associated proteins were separated by SDS–PAGE and analyzed by Western blotting (WB) with specific antibodies (Fig 2). As all SRP subunit proteins were efficiently recovered when GFP-SRP19 or GFP-SRP72 was used as bait, it appeared that these two tagged proteins had efficiently assembled into mature SRPs (Fig 2A and B). Interestingly, only the short form of SRP14 was pulled down. This indicates that this form is the one that predominantly assembles into mature SRPs. The different forms of SRP14 may be differentially modified versions of the protein or may arise through the translation of alternatively spliced transcripts. In contrast, both forms of SRP72 were efficiently immunoprecipitated, which indicates that they were both assembled into mature SRPs. To determine the contribution of RNAs in these associations, we repeated the co-precipitation analysis in the presence and absence of RNase A (Fig 2A and B). Treating cell lysates with RNase A disrupted or strongly reduced the interactions between proteins binding to the Alu segment of 7SL (SRP9 and SRP14) and those binding to the S domain (SRP19, SRP54, SRP68, and SRP72), as previously reported for mature SRP (Gundelfinger et al, 1983). We conclude that GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 can each be well packaged into mature SRPs. In contrast, when we conducted similar analyses using GFP-SRP9 or GFP-SRP14 as bait, we found each to associate almost exclusively with its direct binding partner (tagged SRP9 with SRP14, and tagged SRP14 with SRP9) (Figs 1 and 2C and D). We conclude that the two tagged proteins are present in cells principally in the form of SRP9/SRP14 heterodimers, which implies that they are mostly not incorporated faithfully into mature SRPs. With a more sensitive assay (metabolic labeling/SILAC), however, it was subsequently shown that there is some residual level of assembly, although it is much reduced (see Fig 5C and D). As discussed below, capturing SRPs “stalled” in the assembly pathway offers an additional opportunity to approach experimentally assembly steps that are otherwise inaccessible to biochemical characterization. Note that the results obtained with all expressed SRP constructs were similar in the two cell lines tested here (HEK293 and U2OS) (Figs 2A–D and S2A–D, respectively). Figure S2. Analysis of the SRP proteins associated with each GFP-tagged SRP protein produced in U2OS cells. (A, B, C, D) Synthesis of GFP-SRP19 (A), GFP-SRP72 (B), GFP-SRP9 (C), and GFP-SRP14 (D) was induced for 12 h in U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells. Total extracts were prepared, and IPs were carried out with GFP-Trap beads on extracts from parental U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells (Control) and U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells expressing one of the GFP-SRP proteins. The immunoprecipitate (IP) and a fraction (5%) of the total protein extract (Total) were analyzed by SDS–PAGE and WB with antibodies against the indicated proteins. The molecular weight ladder (MW) loaded in parallel with the samples is indicated.

GFP-tagged SRP proteins localize to nucleoli and Cajal bodies Next, we studied the subcellular distribution of the GFP-tagged SRP proteins in the U2OS and HEK293 cell lines (Figs 3 and S3). As an important precaution, we made all our observations under conditions where the GFP-tagged proteins were present at levels comparable to those of the corresponding endogenous proteins, as established by WB (Fig S1). Figure 3. Subcellular localization of the GFP-SRP proteins. (A) Subcellular distribution of GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 in U2OS cells after 12 h of induction. Direct detection of GFP fluorescence by an Airyscan confocal microscopy. DNA was counterstained with 4′,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI). Scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Schematics describing the main layers of the nucleolus. (C) Co-localization studies in U2OS cells expressing GFP-SRP19 (left) or GFP-SRP72 (right). Images acquired by a spinning disk confocal microscopy. Specific antibodies were used to detect RPA194 (labels the FC subcompartment), FBL (DFC), URB1 and NCL (PDFC), NST, and PES1 (GC) (see the Materials and Methods section for details). Scale bar: 5 μm. Figure S3. Subcellular localization of GFP-SRP proteins in HEK293 and U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells. (A, B, C, D, E, F) Expression of the gene encoding GFP-SRP19 (A), GFP-SRP72 (B), GFP-SRP9 (C), or GFP-SRP14 (E) in HEK293 Flp-In T-REx cells or GFP-SRP9 (D) or GFP-SRP14 (F) in U2OS Flp-In T-Rex cells was induced with Dox for 12 h. The subcellular localization of the indicated protein was then analyzed by direct fluorescence of the GFP tag. Nuclei were stained in blue with DAPI. Images were acquired with an epifluorescence microscope. GFP-SRP proteins are in green. Scale bar: 15 μm. (G, H) Expression of the genes encoding GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 was induced with Dox for 12 h in HEK293 Flp-In T-REx cells. Double IF experiments were performed with anti-coilin (a marker of CBs) and anti-NCL (a marker of nucleolus) antibodies. Images were acquired with a confocal microscope. GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 are in cyan, and their localization was determined by direct GFP fluorescence analysis. Coilin is in magenta, and NCL is in yellow. White arrows indicate the co-localization of the GFP-SRP19 or GFP-SRP72 protein with coilin. Scale bar: 7 μm. We found GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 to display almost identical localization patterns: both proteins localized to the cytoplasm (where mature SRPs function) and the nucleoplasm; they also strongly accumulated in nuclear foci reminiscent of nucleoli (Fig 3A using confocal microscopy, and Fig S3A and B using fluorescence microscopy, for U2OS and HEK293 cells, respectively). To establish the nature of the nuclear foci, we examined the co-localization of GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 with (1) RPA194 (RNA polymerase I subunit), a marker of the FC; (2) FBL, a marker of the DFC; (3) NCL (nucleolin) and URB1, markers of the PDFC; and (4) NST (nucleostemin, GNL3) and PES1, markers of the GC (Fig 3B and C) using confocal microscopy. Both GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 were found to co-localize very well with NCL and URB1 and to distribute more broadly into parts of the DFC and GC territories. We conclude that they concentrate in the nucleolus and most markedly in the recently discovered PDFC (Lafontaine, 2023; Shan et al, 2023). In parallel, we also performed co-localization assays with coilin, which labels Cajal bodies (CBs) (Figs 4A and B and S3G and H for U2OS and HEK293 cells, respectively). This confirmed SRP localization to the periphery of the nucleolar DFC (NCL co-staining in the PDFC) and revealed co-localization of both GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 with coilin. Specifically, analysis of 95 U2OS cells expressing GFP-SRP19 and 45 U2OS cells expressing GFP-SRP72 revealed the presence of these two proteins in about 50% of all analyzed CBs (Fig 4C). Either they are two classes of CBs, containing or not SRP proteins, or SRP proteins are present in all CBs, but the experimental conditions used did not allow to detect SRP proteins in some of them. We conclude that in addition to concentrating in the nucleolus, both GFP-SRP19 and GFP-SRP72 localize to the CBs. This suggests that an as yet unreported step of SRP assembly might occur in CBs (see Fig 1). Figure 4. Detection of SRP proteins in Cajal bodies. (A, B, D) Expression of GFP-SRP19 (A), GFP-SRP72 (B), or GFP-SRP14 (D) was induced in U2OS Flp-In T-REx cells for 12 h. Double IF experiments were performed, using anti-coilin (a marker of CBs) and anti-NCL (a marker of nucleolus) antibodies. Images were acquired with a scanning confocal microscope. GFP-SRP19, GFP-SRP72, and GFP-SRP14 are in cyan and were located by direct GFP fluorescence detection. Coilin is in magenta, and NCL is in yellow. White arrows indicate co-localization of GFP-SRP19 or GFP-SRP72 with coilin. Scale bar: 8 μm. In (C), a graph is shown, representing the number of CBs containing (in blue) or not containing (in orange) GFP-SRP19 or GFP-SRP72, respectively, in 95 U2OS cells expressing GFP-SRP19 or 45 U2OS cells expressing GFP-SRP72. Counting was done manually by operators blinded to the samples observed. Although GFP-SRP9 and GFP-SRP14 appear to assemble unfaithfully, we were still interested in determining their subcellular localization. In both cell lines, we found GFP-SRP9 mostly in the nucleus, with faint cytoplasmic staining (Fig S3C and D). In agreement with the fact that GFP-SRP9 associates almost exclusively with SRP14 (Fig 2C), the GFP-SRP9/SRP14 dimer appeared to accumulate in the cell nucleoplasm. Conversely, GFP-SRP14, which associates almost exclusively with SRP9 (Fig 2D), accumulated throughout the cytoplasm at a higher level than GFP-SRP9 and gave rise to faint nucleoplasmic staining (Fig S3E and F). Co-localization experiments with NCL showed GFP-SRP14 to accumulate in the nucleoli, albeit to a lesser degree than GFP-SRP19 or GFP-SRP72 (Fig 4D). In this case, no co-localization with coilin was observed. Given the different localizations of GFP-SRP9 and GFP-SRP14, we conclude that adding a GFP tag may interfere differentially with the tagged protein’s assembly. In conclusion, our analysis confirms the association of SRP19 and SRP72 with the nucleolus. It reveals for the first time an accumulation of SRP components in CBs, suggesting that an unknown assembly step may occur there.