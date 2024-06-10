Cyber Qubits Selected as Scholarship Administrator for $150,000 Opportunity Next Colorado Initiative

Dr. Tejay - Founder & CEO - Cyber Qubits Opportunity Next Program Photo ARE YOU A HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR FIGURING OUT WHAT TO DO NEXT?

Cyber Qubits is proud to announce its selection as a Scholarship Administrator for the $150,000 allocation under the Opportunity Next Colorado initiative.

We're honored to be chosen as a Scholarship Administrator for Opportunity Next Colorado. At Cyber Qubits, we believe in education's power and aim to empower future cybersecurity talent in Colorado.” — Dr. Gurvirender Tejay

DENVER, CO, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Qubits is proud to announce its selection as a Scholarship Administrator for the $150,000 allocation under the Opportunity Next Colorado initiative. Enacted by SB23-205, this pioneering scholarship program aims to bolster enrollment in Colorado-based colleges, universities, and training programs, prioritizing learners pursuing in-demand pathways.

Cyber Qubits has been awarded scholarship funds that will directly benefit incoming Colorado students, particularly those enrolling in the Cybersecurity Specialist and Cybersecurity Business Analysis programs.

This scholarship can be a big help for Colorado students looking to offset educational costs. The $1,500 award can be applied towards various expenses, including tuition and fees, required course materials like textbooks and software, or even essential equipment needed for specific programs. This flexibility allows students to address their most pressing financial needs and focus on their studies.

"At a time when the vast majority of new jobs created in our state require some kind of postsecondary education or training, removing barriers to education and career opportunity is an economic and growth imperative for the state of Colorado,” said Eve Lieberman, executive director of OEDIT. “This is about unlocking career opportunities for young Coloradans by ensuring they have the tools, financial resources, and college and career planning support needed to achieve their educational and career aspirations and prepare for the world of work.”

In addition to financial aid assistance to reduce college costs, eligible students can also now access education and career coaching from InsideTrack, which has provided success coaching and support to more than 3.2 million learners nationally over the last two decades.

Coaches will work with students one-on-one and in groups to help them set goals, build skills to balance work, personal, financial, and school commitments; and develop individual plans to achieve the goal of completing a degree, certificate, registered apprenticeship program, or another credential of value. To help address the variety of challenges beyond the classroom students face, coaches will work with students to identify and connect to a variety of school-based and community resources ranging from financial aid to health and wellness and academic support services.

All Colorado class of 2024 learners are eligible to apply. For further inquiries or assistance, please direct all questions from prospective students, parents, or community organizations to hello@cyberqubits.com or submit your interest here: https://kq8ftqv6bv0.typeform.com/to/RFY4PfRR.

About Cyber Qubits:

Cyber Qubits is an innovative EdTech company specializing in cybersecurity training and consulting. With a team of seasoned experts boasting extensive experience across various sectors, academia, and workforce development, Cyber Qubits is committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills needed to defend against cyber threats. The company is licensed by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools, ensuring the highest standards of educational excellence.

About Opportunity Next Colorado:

Enacted by SB23-205, Opportunity Next Colorado is a comprehensive scholarship and advising program powered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) which aims to increase enrollment in Colorado-based postsecondary education and training programs.

About InsideTrack:

InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. InsideTrack helps people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity, and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, InsideTrack served over 3.2 million learners, partnering with more than 350 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement – tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Their coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. InsideTrack is a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations that serve them.