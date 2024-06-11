Dr. Simon Ourian Highlights the Success of Revolutionary Body Contouring Treatment

Dr. Simon Ourian, renowned cosmetic expert Dr. Simon Ourian speaking with Kris Jenner Dr. Simon Ourian NeuSculpt before and after

Dr. Simon Ourian celebrates Neusculpt, a non-invasive body contouring treatment that eliminates fat and tightens skin, offering quick and efficient results.

It is the study of human anatomy and the classic art of sculpting that has been the most vital aspect of what has helped me achieve natural, realistic results for my patients over the years"​” — Dr. Simon Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Simon Ourian, the renowned cosmetic expert and founder of Epione Beverly Hills, is proud to spotlight the remarkable success of Neusculpt, a groundbreaking body contouring treatment that has redefined the standards of non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

Since its introduction, Neusculpt has become a preferred choice for patients seeking effective and efficient body contouring solutions. This advanced treatment utilizes state-of-the-art technology to target and eliminate stubborn fat while simultaneously tightening the skin, offering a comprehensive solution for body sculpting.

Key Features of Neusculpt:

• Non-Invasive: Neusculpt requires no surgery, no needles, and no incisions, making it a safe and comfortable option for patients seeking body contouring.

• Dual Action: The treatment combines fat reduction and skin tightening in one procedure, providing more efficient and noticeable results.

• Personalized Treatment: Each Neusculpt session is tailored to the patient’s unique body contouring goals, ensuring optimal outcomes.

• Quick and Convenient: With sessions typically lasting under an hour, patients can easily fit Neusculpt into their busy schedules and resume normal activities immediately after treatment.

Dr. Simon Ourian's extensive experience and pioneering approach in cosmetic dermatology have earned him a reputation as one of the leading experts in the field. The ongoing success of Neusculpt exemplifies his commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

"We are thrilled with the positive feedback and outstanding results our patients are experiencing with Neusculpt," said Dr. Simon Ourian. "This treatment represents a significant advancement in body contouring, offering a safe, effective, and convenient option for those looking to enhance their natural beauty. At Epione, we are committed to providing our patients with the latest and most innovative treatments available, and Neusculpt continues to be a perfect example of that commitment."

Patients interested in Neusculpt can schedule a consultation with Dr. SImon Ourian and his expert team at Epione Beverly Hills. During the consultation, a customized treatment plan will be developed to address each patient's specific needs and goals.

About Dr. Simon Ourian: Dr. Simon Ourian is a globally recognized cosmetic expert known for his artistry and innovative approach to aesthetic medicine. As the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, Dr. Simon Ourian has dedicated his career to helping patients achieve their beauty goals through advanced, non-invasive treatments. His clientele includes some of the most famous faces in the world, and his work has been featured in numerous media outlets.

About Epione Beverly Hills: Epione Beverly Hills is a premier cosmetic dermatology practice specializing in state-of-the-art, non-invasive treatments for the face and body. Founded by Dr. Simon Ourian, Epione is committed to providing patients with the highest level of care and the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine.

