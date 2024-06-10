Actress and Model Stefaniya Makarova Stuns Cannes Film Festival with a Surprising Red Carpet Proposal
Creating an unforgettable moment, Stefaniya Makarova receives a proposal, captivating the Cannes Film Festival and spotlighting fashion and jewelry brandsLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and model Stefaniya Makarova, known for her roles in "John Wick 3," "Little America" (Apple TV+), "The Kindergarten Teacher" (Netflix), and more, received a proposal on the red carpet at the premiere of "MOTEL DESTINO" by Karim Aïnouz at Cannes.
Stefaniya shared her thoughts, “I had a vision in my head of being dressed up in a bridal dress for some reason. When I saw this dress in a showroom, I wanted to try it on. It was perfect, and I loved the vibe it gave me, so I decided to wear it the next day on the red carpet. The next day, I ran into a friend who mentioned he works with a jewelry brand and offered to provide jewelry for my look. I immediately agreed, choosing earrings and a ring. The only missing piece was a groom. Coincidentally, my friend told me he was attending the same red carpet. I couldn’t believe the puzzle was complete. It felt like it was meant to be. So, I got the idea to create a proposal scene. Now everything made sense as to why I was wearing a bridal dress on the red carpet.”
Makarova added, “Beyond being an actress, I have a PR company, PRO. As a PR professional, I thought it was a great idea to promote the fashion and jewelry brands by creating more attention. I think I did my job very well. Handling the chaotic situation on the stairs, with many people and security rushing, I knew I had only a moment to make it happen, and I did it with my team. In the end, it’s all about the team and the people who make it happen. I couldn’t have done it on my own. Thank you so much to my team!”
Additionally, Stefaniya mentioned, “I guess I saw myself dressed as a bride in my vision because I feel it in the air — it’s coming to my reality. Who doesn’t want to be proposed to on the red carpet at Cannes? I believe many ladies would say yes to it. I wish this proposal was real!”
Stefaniya hinted that she dreams of being proposed to on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Gentlemen, you have a chance next year!
