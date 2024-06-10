Planet TV Studios Joins Forces with Shoulder Innovations for a New Episode of 'New Frontiers'

Shoulder Innovations Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios presents Shoulder Innovations' achievements in shoulder arthroplasty on New Frontiers, airing Q3 2024 on national TV & streaming platforms.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is thrilled to announce their latest project with Shoulder Innovations, a leading medical device company specializing in shoulder arthroplasty. This exciting partnership will be featured in an upcoming segment of the renowned documentary series, "New Frontiers." The episode will spotlight Shoulder Innovations' dedication to advancing orthopedic solutions that exceed the expectations of patients, surgeons, and healthcare systems.

"New Frontiers" is an acclaimed documentary series that highlights organizations at the forefront of healthcare and advanced medical technology. The series is scheduled to air in the third quarter of 2024 on major national television networks and premier streaming platforms including Amazon, Google Play, and Roku.

The upcoming segment on Shoulder Innovations will be hosted by Gina Grad, an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. Gina previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. She has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. In addition to her broadcasting career, Gina is the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families. Known for her dynamic presence and storytelling expertise, Gina brings her extensive experience to "New Frontiers," ensuring viewers an engaging and informative journey into the world of shoulder arthroplasty innovations.

Shoulder Innovations has made significant strides in developing state-of-the-art shoulder replacement technologies aimed at improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs. Central to their advancements is the patented InSet™ glenoid design, a revolutionary system addressing the primary cause of anatomic shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening. The InSet™ technology has demonstrated exceptional performance in reducing glenoid implant micro-motion, enhancing stability, simplifying surgical techniques, and potentially extending the implant's lifespan.

In addition to the InSet™ design, Shoulder Innovations has introduced the anatomic reverse shoulder system. This cutting-edge solution works synergistically with the existing rotator cuff, maximizing anatomical function and offering superior outcomes compared to traditional systems.

"At Shoulder Innovations, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of shoulder arthroplasty with our breakthrough technologies," said Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations. "Our InSet™ glenoid design and anatomic reverse shoulder system represent significant advancements in shoulder replacement technology, aiming to improve patient care and provide cost-effective solutions to the healthcare system."

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations is dedicated to revolutionizing shoulder arthroplasty with innovative products designed to enhance patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. With a strong focus on research and development, the company is committed to improving the quality of life for patients worldwide.

For more information about Shoulder Innovations and their groundbreaking products, please visit https://shoulderinnovations.com.

About Planet TV Studios:

Planet TV Studios produces real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics, providing viewers with engaging and informative content.

For more information about "New Frontiers" and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit Planet TV Studios or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.