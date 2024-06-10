Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,361 in the last 365 days.

Public Conscious Conversation for International Day of Yoga on Knowing the Soul: From Awareness to Action.

Event on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 6:00 - 8:00pm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date of the Event: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Location: Jay Conference Room, Bryant Park, 109 W 39th Street, New York City.

Dr. Thomas Moore, best-selling author of Care for the Soul and Sister Jayanti, international speaker, author and Additional Head of The Brahma Kumaris will share a stage on the evening of June 26 at Bryant Park. The interview and conversation will be moderated by Karen Brailsford, herself an author of Sacred Landscapes of the Soul. Live music and dance including by Juilliard alumnus vocalist Thomas West.
The conversation will explore:
• The consciousness of the soul and its impact on our thoughts and actions.
• Cultivating self-awareness and living a life of balance.
• Living from the soul’s power for inner peace and positive action in the world.

Register today!

Convenors:
• The Brahma Kumaris
• The International Day of Yoga Committee at the UN
• The Peace Studio
Co-convenors:
• Internal Academy for Multicultural Cooperation
• NGO Committee on Spirituality, Values, and Global Concerns
• Kosmos Journal

Brahma Kumaris
Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization
+1 212-564-4335
manhattan@us.brahmakumaris.org

You just read:

Public Conscious Conversation for International Day of Yoga on Knowing the Soul: From Awareness to Action.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more