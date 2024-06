Public Conscious Conversation for International Day of Yoga on Knowing the Soul: From Awareness to Action.

Event on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 6:00 - 8:00pm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Date of the Event: Wednesday, June 26, 2024Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PMLocation: Jay Conference Room, Bryant Park, 109 W 39th Street, New York City. Dr. Thomas Moore , best-selling author of Care for the Soul and Sister Jayanti , international speaker, author and Additional Head of The Brahma Kumaris will share a stage on the evening of June 26 at Bryant Park. The interview and conversation will be moderated by Karen Brailsford, herself an author of Sacred Landscapes of the Soul. Live music and dance including by Juilliard alumnus vocalist Thomas West.The conversation will explore:• The consciousness of the soul and its impact on our thoughts and actions.• Cultivating self-awareness and living a life of balance.• Living from the soul’s power for inner peace and positive action in the world.Convenors:• The Brahma Kumaris• The International Day of Yoga Committee at the UN• The Peace StudioCo-convenors:• Internal Academy for Multicultural Cooperation• NGO Committee on Spirituality, Values, and Global Concerns• Kosmos Journal