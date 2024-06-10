Submit Release
IU Board of Trustees to meet June 13 and 14 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Board of Trustees will meet June 13 and 14 at IU Bloomington. The meeting will take place in Henke Hall of Champions, 701 E. 17th St.

A schedule and an agenda for the meeting are available on the Board of Trustees website.

The IU Board of Trustees is Indiana University’s governing board, its legal owner and final authority. The board holds the university’s financial, physical and human assets and operations in trust for future generations. Its membership, terms of office, responsibilities, powers and electoral procedures are governed by the Indiana Code.

