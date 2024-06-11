CalChiro Partners with 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' to Elevate Chiropractic Care Across California

CalChiro partners with BNBA to boost brain health and cognitive wellness through chiropractic care, setting a new standard for the profession.

Chiropractors are uniquely positioned to lead the way in brain health. 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' equips them with the tools and community to make that impact.” — Rich Carr, BcID

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Chiropractic Association (CalChiro) is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the innovative initiative 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' (BNBA). This collaboration aims to enhance the professional visibility and operational efficiency of chiropractors throughout California by emphasizing the profound neurological benefits of chiropractic care.

"Partnering with 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' is a transformative step for California chiropractors," said Dawn Benton, EVP & CEO of CalChiro. "This initiative enhances professional visibility by highlighting the neurological benefits of chiropractic care, positioning chiropractors as key players in overall health and wellness. Our members will benefit from comprehensive, fully managed marketing services, allowing them to focus on patient care while saving significantly on marketing costs. Additionally, the continuous education and collaboration opportunities foster professional growth and improve the quality of care provided to patients. By uniting our efforts, CalChiro and 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' create a powerful platform to advocate for the profession and elevate its influence both within the healthcare industry and among the public."

The partnership offers California chiropractors access to expertly managed marketing services, including website management, SEO, social media posts, and email campaigns. This support allows practitioners to concentrate on delivering exceptional patient care without the distraction of marketing tasks. Additionally, BNBA provides ongoing education and networking opportunities, helping chiropractors stay current with the latest research and techniques.

With the growing emphasis on brain health and cognitive wellness, chiropractors are uniquely positioned to lead this movement. By ensuring clear neural pathways, chiropractors enable the realization of optimal health, tapping into a market projected to see billions in growth.

"Seeing other states express interest in adopting this model underscores the immense value and potential of our partnership with CalChiro," added Rich Carr, President of ‘Brain, Not Bone Alone. "We are thrilled to lead the way in promoting brain health and cognitive wellness through chiropractic care, setting a new standard across the nation."

The 'Brain, Not Bone Alone' initiative is rooted in the belief that optimal spinal health is essential for effective brain function. By promoting this connection, BNBA aims to redefine public perception of chiropractic care and establish it as a vital component of holistic health strategies. As stewards of clear neural pathways, chiropractors play a crucial role in advancing brain health and unlocking the full potential of optimal wellness.

For more information about the partnership and how it benefits California chiropractors, please visit www.brainnotbone.com or contact Rich Carr at 253-249-8174 or rc@brainnotbone.com

About CalChiro:

The California Chiropractic Association (CalChiro) represents thousands of chiropractors across California, advocating for the profession and providing members with resources to enhance their practices and patient care. For questions contact Kayleigh Carey, kcarey@calchiro.org

About Brain, Not Bone Alone:

Brain, Not Bone Alone is a pioneering initiative that emphasizes the neurological benefits of chiropractic care. By offering comprehensive marketing and professional development services, BNBA aims to elevate the chiropractic profession and promote holistic health. For membership questions contact Noelle Richards, noelle@brainnotbone.com

