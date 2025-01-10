Healing Space Design Drives Practice Success, New Study Reveals

Carolyn Boldy of CrossFields Design: Pioneer of Evidence-Based Healing Space Design The Future of Healing Spaces: 2025 Design Report: How evidence-based design directly impacts patient outcomes and practice success CrossFields Interiors & Architecture

Study of 700+ Healthcare Practices Shows Environment Drives Patient Outcomes

Practices implementing evidence-based design principles are seeing up to 47% reduction in operational costs while significantly improving patient satisfaction scores.” — Carolyn Boldt

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking report released yesterday by CrossFields Design reveals that 70% of patients now consider the environment as a primary factor in healthcare provider selection. The Future of Healing Spaces: 2025 Design Report analyzes data from over 700 healthcare practices documenting how intentional design directly impacts patient outcomes and practice success.

"The post-pandemic era has fundamentally shifted how patients evaluate healing spaces," says Carolyn Boldt, founder of CrossFields Design and lead author of the report. "Practices implementing evidence-based design principles are seeing up to 47% reduction in operational costs while significantly improving patient satisfaction scores."

Key findings from the report include:

-40% increase in space efficiency through adaptive design

-89% of practices report increased revenue after implementation

-34% improvement in staff retention rates

-Measurable reduction in patient stress markers through biophilic integration

Drawing from multiple authoritative sources including the World Health Organization, Center for Health Design, and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the report synthesizes more than two decades of healthcare environment transformation data, chiropractic practice design, regenerative, integrative and integrating evidence-based research with real-world implementation outcomes.

Boldt will present detailed findings in a live Brain-centric webinar on January 28th at 1:00 PM EST, focusing on practical implementation strategies for healing space practitioners who number more than 700 worldwide.

The complete report is available at: CrossFields Design

About CrossFields Design: CrossFields Design specializes in creating intentional healing environments that enhance patient outcomes through evidence-based design. With over 700 successful projects across North America, CrossFields combines expertise in space optimization with deep understanding of healing space delivery. Portfolio images updated regularly on Pinterest, https://www.pinterest.com/crossfields/

What is a Complimentary Consultation?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.