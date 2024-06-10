153rd Airlift Wing Welcomes New Commander

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Airmen assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing welcomed their new wing commander, Col. Brian W. Diehl, during a change of command ceremony at the Wyoming Air National Guard base in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Col. Barry F. Deibert relinquished command after serving since July 11, 2020. Col. Brian W. Diehl assumed command.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Justin Walrath, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Wyoming Air National Guard, passed the guidon to Deibert, who in turn passed the guidon back to Walrath, relinquishing command. Walrath then passed the guidon to Diehl, entrusting him with the responsibility and care of the 153rd Airlift Wing. The passing of the wing guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander symbolizes the transfer of command.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of personnel from the Wyoming Air National Guard, friends and family, and community leaders.

Brig. Gen. Justin R. Walrath, Assistant Adjutant General – Air, was the presiding officer for the change of command. During his remarks, he lauded Col. Deibert for his exceptional performance over the past four years as wing commander, saying he handled the position with grace and always put the men and women of the 153rd first.

Walrath expressed his excitement for Col. Diehl to take on this new role, saying he’s the right person for the job given his vast experience and genuine care for Airmen.

The 153rd Airlift Wing’s mission is to provide combat airlift and communication to the state of Wyoming and the nation. In achieving this, the wing strives to organize, train, and equip a force capable of conducting effective and sustained operations in support of our national, state, and community objectives.