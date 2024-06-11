Design Higher Power Density USB-C PD Applications with New 50 V GaN FET in Tiny 1.8 mm2 Footprint from EPC

EPC introduces the 50 V, 8.5 mOhm EPC2057 GaN FET in tiny 1.5 mm x 1.2 mm footprint, offering higher power density for USB-C PD applications.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) power FETs and ICs, launches the 50 V, 8.5 mΩ EPC2057. This GaN FET is specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of high-power USB-C devices including those used in consumer electronics, in-car charging, and eMobility.

Key Features and Benefits:

• High Efficiency: The new 50 V GaN FET boasts an ultra-low on-resistance of just 8.5 mΩ, significantly reducing power losses and enhancing overall
efficiency.
• Compact Design: Its tiny footprint makes it ideal for space-constrained applications, allowing for smaller, more efficient power adapters and chargers.
• Fast Switching: The GaN technology enables faster switching speeds, improving power density and reducing the size of passive components, leading to more compact and lightweight designs.

“As USB-C PD continues to gain traction, efficient, compact, high-performance power solutions are vital. Our new GaN FET meets these needs with a reliable, efficient solution that enhances performance,” said Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder.

Industry Impact:

With the increasing adoption of USB-C PD, there is a growing demand for power components that can deliver higher efficiency and performance while minimizing size and heat generation. EPC’s new GaN FET is designed to meet this demand, offering a superior alternative to traditional silicon-based FETs.

Development Board

The EPC90155 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2057 GaN FET. It is designed for 40 V maximum operating voltage and 10 A maximum output current. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process of power systems designers to speed their product’s time to market. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.

Price and Availability

The EPC2057 is priced at $0.67 each in 2.5 Ku volumes.

The EPC90155 development board is priced at $200.00 each.

Product is available through any one of EPC’s distribution partners or order directly from the EPC website.

Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/design-support/part-cross-reference-search

Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
Design Higher Power Density USB-C PD Applications with New 50 V GaN FET in Tiny 1.8 mm2 Footprint from EPC

About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

