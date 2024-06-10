BOULDERCREST FOUNDATION LAUNCHES #CHOOSEGROWTH INITIATIVE HIGHLIGHTING POSTTRAUMATIC GROWTH AWARENESS- B-ROLL AVAILABLE
IN HONOR OF NATIONAL POSTTRAUMATIC GROWTH DAY, BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION LAUNCHES #CHOOSEGROWTH INITIATIVE HIGHLIGHTING POSTTRAUMATIC GROWTH (PTG) AWARENESSBLUEMONT, VA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIDEO: B-roll package with soundbites available for download by qualified media outlets at: http://bit.ly/4c7MjYk
In recognition of National Posttraumatic Growth Day on June 13th and PTSD Awareness Month throughout June, Boulder Crest Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the #CHOOSEGROWTH campaign. This initiative aims to balance the conversation surrounding trauma by creating awareness of the science of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG).
The #CHOOSEGROWTH initiative seeks to transform individuals and communities by raising awareness of Posttraumatic Growth, an evidence-based science that speaks to the ways that struggle can lead to powerful personal change and growth. This growth can manifest in many ways: increased personal strength, more meaningful relationships, deeper appreciation for life, spiritual and existential change, and a sense of new possibilities.
B-ROLL PACKAGE INCLUDES::
Soundbites:
- Josh Goldberg, CEO of the Boulder Crest Foundation, a leading voice in the PTG field, on the transformative potential of trauma.
- Chief Rene Landa, South Miami PD on mental health awareness within law enforcement.
- Dr. Richard Tedeshi, Executive Director of Boulder Crest Institute, Godfather of PTG (he is one of the Drs who coined the term “Posttraumatic Growth”), with statistics on PTSD diagnosis rates in the US
B-roll:
- B-roll of a #ChooseGrowth event, Boulder Crest Foundation training grounds and PTG community.
Short Film Clips:
- Clips from the "Choose Growth" short film: Visually engaging and emotionally resonant excerpts from the new #ChooseGrowth campaign short film, which sheds light on the power of PTG in the face of adversity. The film can also be downloaded in its entirety.
- Clips from “On Duty” short film
- Clips from “Reborn” short film
Together, let's #ChooseGrowth and share a message of hope for those impacted by trauma.
