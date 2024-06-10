EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc. Awarded Grant by One North Carolina Small Business Program
Novel Medical Device/Platform to Quickly Diagnose Congestive Heart Failure
Our mission is to enable the diagnosis of Congestive Heart Failure faster than any current method. We value the recognition and encouragement from the State of North Carolina as we grow our company.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc., a groundbreaking startup based in Cary, North Carolina, has been awarded an "Incentive” grant by the One North Carolina Small Business Program. Financial terms of the grant were not disclosed.
“Our mission is to enable the diagnosis of Congestive Heart Failure faster than any current method,” said Les Hamashima, CEO of EMF Disturbance Monitors. “The financial support is critical and equally important is having the encouragement from the State of North Carolina as we intend to continue our growth in our home state.”
Leveraging advanced Electromagnetic Field (EMF) disturbance monitoring technology, the company completed the first series of FDA-related clinical trials at UNC’s Biomedical Research Imaging Center in April, 2024, and after subsequent trials, expects to achieve FDA approval and be selling product in the US by 2027.
About EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc.:
EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc. is a startup based in Cary, North Carolina, focused on the development of a new medical device that will save lives by reducing the time needed to diagnose and treat congestive heart failure. Dr. Paul Browne is the physician-founder and initiated the patent-protected platform in 2008. www.emfdisturbancemonitors.com
About the One North Carolina Small Business Program:
The SBIR/STTR Phase I Incentive Funds Program awards reimbursement to qualified NC businesses for a portion of the costs incurred in preparing and submitting Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) proposals to federal agencies. https://www.commerce.nc.gov/grants-incentives/technology-funds/one-north-carolina-small-business-program
