Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,362 in the last 365 days.

EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc. Awarded Grant by One North Carolina Small Business Program

This is the logo for EMF Disturbance Monitors

This is the logo for EMF Disturbance Monitors

Novel Medical Device/Platform to Quickly Diagnose Congestive Heart Failure

Our mission is to enable the diagnosis of Congestive Heart Failure faster than any current method. We value the recognition and encouragement from the State of North Carolina as we grow our company.”
— Les Hamashima, CEO of EMF Disturbance Monitors
CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc., a groundbreaking startup based in Cary, North Carolina, has been awarded an "Incentive” grant by the One North Carolina Small Business Program. Financial terms of the grant were not disclosed.

“Our mission is to enable the diagnosis of Congestive Heart Failure faster than any current method,” said Les Hamashima, CEO of EMF Disturbance Monitors. “The financial support is critical and equally important is having the encouragement from the State of North Carolina as we intend to continue our growth in our home state.”

Leveraging advanced Electromagnetic Field (EMF) disturbance monitoring technology, the company completed the first series of FDA-related clinical trials at UNC’s Biomedical Research Imaging Center in April, 2024, and after subsequent trials, expects to achieve FDA approval and be selling product in the US by 2027.

About EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc.:
EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc. is a startup based in Cary, North Carolina, focused on the development of a new medical device that will save lives by reducing the time needed to diagnose and treat congestive heart failure. Dr. Paul Browne is the physician-founder and initiated the patent-protected platform in 2008. www.emfdisturbancemonitors.com

About the One North Carolina Small Business Program:
The SBIR/STTR Phase I Incentive Funds Program awards reimbursement to qualified NC businesses for a portion of the costs incurred in preparing and submitting Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) proposals to federal agencies. https://www.commerce.nc.gov/grants-incentives/technology-funds/one-north-carolina-small-business-program
# # #

Les Hamashima
EMF Disturbance Monitors
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

EMF Disturbance Monitors, Inc. Awarded Grant by One North Carolina Small Business Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more