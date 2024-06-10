LoConti Wins BEST OF CLEVELAND 2024: Best Band SOLID GOLD Readers’ Choice Award

LoConti BEST OF CLEVELAND 2024: Best Band SOLID GOLD Readers’ Choice Award.

LoConti adds BEST OF CLEVELAND: SOLID GOLD Readers Choice Award, to their previous accolade of Best New Artist at the Cleveland Music Awards in 2023.

This award is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans and the dedication of our team. Thank you for believing in LoConti.” — Henry LoConti, Guitar, Vocals, & Songwriter