LoConti Wins BEST OF CLEVELAND 2024: Best Band SOLID GOLD Readers’ Choice Award
LoConti adds BEST OF CLEVELAND: SOLID GOLD Readers Choice Award, to their previous accolade of Best New Artist at the Cleveland Music Awards in 2023.
This award is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans and the dedication of our team. Thank you for believing in LoConti.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoConti, the electrifying band that captured the hearts of Cleveland, has been honored with the prestigious BEST OF CLEVELAND 2024: Best Band SOLID GOLD Readers’ Choice Award. This accolade is a testament to their exceptional talent and the overwhelming support from their dedicated fan base.
— Henry LoConti, Guitar, Vocals, & Songwriter
LoConti, the recent recipient of the 2023 Best New Artist award at the Cleveland Music Awards, continues to make waves in the music scene with their unique sound and captivating performances. The band's dynamic presence and innovative approach to music have firmly established them as a beloved local favorite.
In a heartfelt statement, the band expressed their gratitude: "We are incredibly honored to be recognized by SOLID GOLD Readers’ Choice Awards as the Best of Cleveland 2024-Best Band Solid Gold Readers’ Choice Award. This award is a testament to the unwavering support of our fans and the dedication of our team. It only fuels our passion to continue creating and sharing our music with the world. Thank you for believing in LoConti."
Riding on this wave of success, LoConti is not slowing down. The band is currently in the studio recording their next EP, which promises to deliver more of the innovative and soul-stirring music that earned them their accolades. Fans can look forward to new releases that showcase the evolution of their sound while maintaining the essence that has made them a standout act in the Cleveland music scene.
For more information about LoConti and updates on their upcoming EP release, follow them on social media @locontiofficial or visit their official website at www.loconti.net.
About LoConti:
LoConti burst onto the Cleveland music scene with a fresh and engaging sound that quickly garnered attention. Winning the 2023 Best New Artist award at the Cleveland Music Awards was just the beginning. Their commitment to their craft and their fans has earned them a loyal following and critical acclaim.
