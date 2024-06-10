More workers will receive easier access to mental-health supports

CANADA, June 10 - Workers’ compensation system:

B.C.’s workers’ compensation system provides workers with compensation and supports for illnesses, injuries or mental-health disorders caused by their work. Funding for compensation comes from insurance premiums paid by employers.

For a claim to be accepted, medical, scientific or other evidence must establish that the condition arose from their employment, in addition to a diagnosis by a medical professional.

Mental-disorder presumption regulation:

Introduced in April 2019, the mental-disorder presumption regulation extended mental-disorder presumptions to emergency response dispatchers, nurses and health-care assistants (care aides) registered with the BC Care Aide & Community Health Worker Registry and employed in a publicly funded organization or setting.

The latest announcement involves an amendment to the regulation to extend the mental-health disorder presumption to the following occupations:

community-integration specialist

coroner

harm-reduction worker

parole officer

probation officer

respiratory therapist

shelter worker

social worker

transition house worker

victim service worker

withdrawal-management worker

Presumption:

A presumption under the Workers Compensation Act provides that if a worker has been employed in specific occupations and develops a disease or disorder that is recognized as being associated with that occupation, then the condition is presumed to have been due to the nature of their work, unless the contrary is proved. With a presumptive condition, there is no longer a need to prove that a claimant’s disease or disorder is work-related once a formal diagnosis has been made.

The act and regulations outline specific cancers, heart injury and diseases that impact firefighter groups with respect to presumptions. Amendments to the act in May 2018 added mental-health disorders to the list of presumptions for federal and municipal firefighters, as well as police, paramedics, sheriffs and correctional officers.

The Ministry of Labour developed two criteria for extending the mental-health presumption to other eligible occupations: