Peninsula Rescue Mission to Begin Renovations at New Ministry Facility for Homeless Women
Join us for a momentous event marking the beginning of a vital community resource.NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peninsula Rescue Mission will renovate the former Bayport Credit Union building located at 9308 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News, into a 16,520 sq. ft. women’s ministry facility. The event will include a presentation on the ministry's future impact.
As our nation celebrates independence, the Peninsula Rescue Mission is dedicated to helping homeless women find 'Freedom' and a path to 'Independence.'
“We give thanks to God for bringing us to this milestone. This event is the culmination of years of prayer and planning by our staff and Board of Directors and tremendous support from our donors,” said Rev. Alan DeFriese, CEO. "This crucial new ministry will impact generations by helping homeless women break the cycle and become self-sufficient.”
Alan DeFriese
Peninsula Rescue Mission
+1 757-870-4783
alan@PRM.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube