Peninsula Rescue Mission to Begin Renovations at New Ministry Facility for Homeless Women

This is an image of the future Women's Ministry of the Peninsula Rescue Mission. It is a 3-story brick building with a dark roof. I 3 story brick building with a dark roof. There are lots of windows to help brighten the inside of this facility.

PRM's new Women's Ministry will serve the growing number of homeless women on the Virginia Peninsula.

Join us for a momentous event marking the beginning of a vital community resource.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peninsula Rescue Mission will renovate the former Bayport Credit Union building located at 9308 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News, into a 16,520 sq. ft. women’s ministry facility. The event will include a presentation on the ministry's future impact.

As our nation celebrates independence, the Peninsula Rescue Mission is dedicated to helping homeless women find 'Freedom' and a path to 'Independence.'

“We give thanks to God for bringing us to this milestone. This event is the culmination of years of prayer and planning by our staff and Board of Directors and tremendous support from our donors,” said Rev. Alan DeFriese, CEO. "This crucial new ministry will impact generations by helping homeless women break the cycle and become self-sufficient.”

